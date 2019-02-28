LINCOLN, Neb. -- Dacey Nelson finally got a chance to play in a state basketball tournament game.
After missing all last year after serious knee surgery, the Oakland-Craig senior returned and led the Knights in scoring and rebounding this year.
She scored a game-high 25 points, including 20 in the second half, Thursday to lead the No. 2-ranked Knights to a 59-47 victory over Ponca in the first round of the Class C-2 girls state basketball tournament at Lincoln Southwest.
Ponca was puzzled from the start when Oakland-Craig's Ashley Denton hit five three-pointers in the first half. Then, Nelson took over in the second half.
"We made some adjustments and cut the lead to two points (33-31 with 6:10 left in the third quarter), but they adjusted and we couldn't get them under control again," Ponca coach Bob Hayes said.
PONCA 47
Addison McGill 0 0-0 0. Alyssa Crosgrove 1 0-0 3. Maggie McGill 0 2-2 2. Kaci Day 4 2-5 10. Grace Salmon 4 1-4 9. Breanna Gill 2 0-0 4. Hannah Wahls 0 0-0 0. Sydni Hughes 3 2-2 11. Kortney Fethkenher 0 2-2 2. Morgan Nelson 0 1-2 1. Taylor Lamprecht 2 1-2 5. Lauryn Gill 0 0-0 0. Tailynn Lawyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 11-19 47.
3-pointers: Hughes 3, Cosgrove 1.
WYNOT 45, HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS 44: Wynot knocked off Class D-2 No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis 45-44 in Thursday's quarterfinal at Lincoln North Star thanks to a basket by Shaelee Planer with 1.8 seconds left.
Humphrey SF's Allison Weidner narrowly missed a half-court shot at the buzzer, securing the win for Wynot (20-6).
Wynot will play the winner of BDS and Mullen in the seminal Friday at 8:45 at the Devaney Sports Center. The Flyers end the season 23-4.
WYNOT 45
Shaelee Planer 3 1-2 8. Noelle Wieseler 1 1-2 3. Katelyn Heine 6 0-0 13. Kaitlyn Heimes 2 2-2 7. Emersyn Sudbeck 0 0-0 0. Autumn Lawson 2 0-0 5. Michaela Lange 1 0-0 3. Karley Heimes 1 4-4 6. Edyn Sudbeck 0 0-0 0. Kendra Pinkelman 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-10 45.
3-pointers: Planer 1, K. Heine 1, Kai. Heimes 1, Lawson 1.
CROFTON 55, BLUE HILL 36: Crofton is as much a fixture at the girls state basketball tournament as snow and cold weather.
The Warriors, now 31-4 in state tournament games since 2005, blasted through Blue Hill, 55-36, Thursday night in the Class C-2 first round game at Lincoln Southwest.
Crofton hadn't been to the state tournament since winning five consecutive state titles.
"We have a whole new group and we learned a lot from last year when we lost nine games," Crofton coach Aaron Losing said.
Kaley Einrem led Crofton with 16 points while teammate Josie Sanger scored 15.
The Warriors, 22-3, finished with a 39-19 rebounding edge including 15 offensive rebounds.
CROFTON 55
Alexis Folkers 0 0-0 0. Danielle Steffen 1 0-0 3. Josie Sanger 4 6-8 15. Kaley Einrem 5 4-6 16. Allie Dahl 0 0-0 0. Elyssa Tramp 0 0-0 0. Aubree Potts 1 0-0 2. Alexis Arens 2 1-5 5. Ryah Ostermeyer 0 1-2 1. Jaydan Jordan 0 0-0 0. Ashley Tramp 0 0-0 0. Kierra Vernhagen 0 0-0 0. Lacey Sprakel 4 5-6 13. Totals 17 17-27 55.
#-pointers: Einrem 2, Steffen 1, Sanger 1.