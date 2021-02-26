NSAA places Norfolk Public Schools on probation for remainder of school year

“We are very sorry that this egregious incident occurred. I hope that people know this does not reflect Norfolk Public Schools as a whole,” said Sandy Wolfe, board president. “We believe that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect and will work to ensure that everyone feels welcome and safe within our schools.”

The district said it would work with students and fans to ensure they understand that acts of racism and other unsportsmanlike conduct would not be tolerated.

An apology letter from school staff, students and administrators was published in The World-Herald on Thursday:

“Please accept this apology on behalf of the Norfolk Panthers for the experience you had in our school on 2/12/2021. No person should ever be subjected to racism or derogatory comments. We are deeply sorry you had this experience as a guest in our school. We do not want these inappropriate actions to represent our school or community. It is not who we strive to be.

“We know an apology is not enough to take away your hurt, but we hope that it can be a first step in healing our relationship with Omaha Northwest High School. We wish you the best in district competition and look forward to sharing the court with you in a more positive manner in the future.”

