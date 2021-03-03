NSAA QUARTERFINALS: BRLD goes on 9-0 second half run to advance

LINCOLN, Neb. — The BRLD High School girls basketball team opened up the Nebraska State Activities Association state tournament with a 58-42 win over Wood River during the Class C-2 quarterfinals at Lincoln Southeast on Wednesday.

The Wolverines led 26-22 at the half. They also led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The Wolverines started out the game with a 5-0 lead, and Caragan Tietz scored three of those five goals.

During the third quarter, Wood River went on a 7-2 run that made it a one-point game.

The Wolverines, however, ended the quarter on a 9-0 run.

Aubrey Berg led off that run with a 3-pointer. Tietz then made a field goal inside the 3-point line, and shortly made a free throw.

Isabel Freemont then made a 3-pointer that put the Wolverines up 10 points late in the third quarter.

Tietz scored 18 points.

BRLD picked up its first win at the state tournament as a consolidated program.

The Wolverines will play the winner of Ponca vs. Guardian Angels in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The game between the Indians and Guardian Angels ended late Wednesday.