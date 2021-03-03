NSAA QUARTERFINALS: BRLD goes on 9-0 second half run to advance

LINCOLN, Neb. — The BRLD High School girls basketball team opened up the Nebraska State Activities Association state tournament with a 58-42 win over Wood River during the Class C-2 quarterfinals at Lincoln Southeast on Wednesday.
The Wolverines led 26-22 at the half. They also led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter.
The Wolverines started out the game with a 5-0 lead, and Caragan Tietz scored three of those five goals.
During the third quarter, Wood River went on a 7-2 run that made it a one-point game.
The Wolverines, however, ended the quarter on a 9-0 run.
Aubrey Berg led off that run with a 3-pointer. Tietz then made a field goal inside the 3-point line, and shortly made a free throw.
Isabel Freemont then made a 3-pointer that put the Wolverines up 10 points late in the third quarter.
Tietz scored 18 points.
BRLD picked up its first win at the state tournament as a consolidated program.
The Wolverines will play the winner of Ponca vs. Guardian Angels in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
The game between the Indians and Guardian Angels ended late Wednesday.
No. 1 CROFTON 62, No. 10 CENTENNIAL 37: Perennial power Crofton flexed its muscle from the opening minutes, scoring the games first six points to roll into the state semifinal.
"These kids looked motivated today," Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. "I saw a lot of good things out of them, lots of good energy, pretty good focus and we made some tough shots at times."
After trailing 30-13 at half the Broncos came out hot in the third quarter. Katie Hirschfeld scored back-to-back buckets to cut the deficit to 30-18. But the Warriors responded with a 13-4 run — most of the points coming off steals and layups resulting from their full-court press.
"We can play in the half court but if we can keep the game going back and forth, that's kind of to our advantage against darn near anybody we're going to play," Losing said.
Alexis Folkers and Lacey Sprakel scored 15 points apiece for Crofton (24-3).
Hirschfeld led Centennial with 13.