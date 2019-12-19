NSAA releases football districts for next two years

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska School Activities Association released its 2020 and 2021 district football assignments and South Sioux City will be facing many of the same teams at has seen in past years.

The biggest change for the Cardinals will be District B-1 will be a five-team grouping rather than six over the past two years. Omaha Roncalli and Omaha Gross Catholic will join SSC, Bennington and Blair while Mount Michael Benedictine moves to B-2.

Area C1 teams will compete in a five-team district with O'Neill replacing Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Battle Creek moving up from C2 to replace West Point-Beemer. Pierce, Wayne and Boone Central are returnees.

In C2, area schools BRLD, Crofton, Hartington CC, Norfolk Catholic and Ponca will will compete in District 3 while District D1-6 will consist of: Elkhorn Valley, Hartington-Newcastle, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Lutheran High Northeast, Plainview and Wakefield.

The following area team are assigned to the following districts in D2: D2-2: Allen, Emerson-Hubbard, Homer, Pender and Walthill; D2-3: Osmond, Randolph, Wausa, Winside and Wynot; D2-4: Bloomfield, Boyd County, Creighton, Niobrara/Verdigre and St. Mary's.

