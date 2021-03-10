NSAA ROUNDUP: Hartington Cedar Catholic wins state opener

LINCOLN, Neb. — Freeman's Josiah Wallman had the hot hand Wednesday with five three-pointers, but it was Hartington Cedar Catholic that changed the outcome.

The No. 10 Trojans (20-6) mounted a fourth-quarter rally punctuated by Myles Thoene's go-ahead three-pointer with 1:26 left, a lead it held for a 40-37 win in a Class C-1 boys state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Lincoln Northeast High School.

“Somebody had to make a play and we were just so close the whole game to getting over the hump and getting the lead back,” Thoene said. “I was open so I took the shot and it went in. That's what we work for.”

It was not the only time the Trojans battled back — they also erased a 16-8 first-quarter deficit after Wallman hit four three-pointers in the opening frame.

“We kept working,” Hartington CC coach Matt Steffen said. “I think our press was giving (Freeman) trouble the whole game. We really emphasized in trying to put some pressure on them without giving up any easy baskets on the back end. We finally hit some shots and I think they were pretty hot early on, for sure. I'm sure (Wallman) is capable of shooting that way, but we played really well today.”