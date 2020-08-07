NSAA says no new schedules will be made for Class A

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. — The impact of Omaha Public Schools suspending sports for the first quarter of the new school year affects the rest of Class A, especially for football.

South Sioux City High School was slated to return to Class A play this season.

The Cardinals are losing back-to-back games due to the suspension — Sept. 18 against Omaha Bryan then Sept. 25 against Omaha Northwest.

But there will not be new schedules made, according to Jay Bellar, the head of the Nebraska School Activities Association said Friday.

“We are going to hold steady,’’ Bellar said. “I don’t know that we could say we planned for this because I didn’t think (the OPS decision) was going to be for nine weeks.

“I was planning on a late start (from OPS) more than anything.”

OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan, as part of the district’s announcement Friday on its changes in returning to school this month, said that there will be no sports or activities in OPS while there is remote learning in place.