NSAA says no new schedules will be made for Class A

OMAHA, Neb. — The impact of Omaha Public Schools suspending sports for the first quarter of the new school year affects the rest of Class A, especially for football.
South Sioux City High School was slated to return to Class A play this season.
The Cardinals are losing back-to-back games due to the suspension — Sept. 18 against Omaha Bryan then Sept. 25 against Omaha Northwest.
But there will not be new schedules made, according to Jay Bellar, the head of the Nebraska School Activities Association said Friday.
“We are going to hold steady,’’ Bellar said. “I don’t know that we could say we planned for this because I didn’t think (the OPS decision) was going to be for nine weeks.
“I was planning on a late start (from OPS) more than anything.”
OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan, as part of the district’s announcement Friday on its changes in returning to school this month, said that there will be no sports or activities in OPS while there is remote learning in place.
The earliest OPS will have in-person instruction is the first day of the second quarter on Oct. 19. It starts a week that ends the regular season in Class A football. Thus the only sport in which there could be a semblance of a season for OPS is volleyball, since Class A district tournaments are the week of Oct. 26.
It’s conceivable that if the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t subside by October, OPS could remain in remote learning longer and possibly affect the winter sports season. Girls and boys basketball are the district’s strongest sports across the board.
In football, the OPS decision has wiped out 44 games with opponents from outside the district. Lincoln Southwest is in the worst spot, losing four of its nine games. Seven schools are short three games apiece.
Bellar said Nate Neuhaus of the NSAA, who oversees football, is assisting schools that are losing games to pair them up for “replacement games.” Such games will not count toward the postseason qualifying point system.
Because it takes more than a month to draw up statewide schedules, Bellar said, “How can we get that done in a short amount of time now?”
Fall sports workouts statewide are to begin on Monday.
Wyoming, South Dakota, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas are neighboring states that are keeping fall sports on schedule. Colorado is moving some fall sports, including football and volleyball, to the spring while creating four sports seasons during the first half of 2021.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!