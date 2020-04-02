NSAA spring sports season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

Hayes echoed Krajicek's statement and said this is an unfortunate life lesson for Ponca's track and field and golf seniors.

"There's nothing anyone can do about that, I felt terrible for them," Hayes said. "I will touch base with them and make sure they are okay. I will express that we are sorry that it didn't work out. It's one of those deals, in athletics, you have to learn tough lessons and this is one of them, unfortunately."

Williams said this is a situation where coaches and players can only control what they can control and that's the lesson to take out of this unfortunately situation.

"We just have to control how we react to it. With injuries, things can be gone in a blink of an eye. This is a set of circumstances no one would've seen six months ago," Williams said. "We move forward and learn from it and continue to get better. The goal now is to follow what the experts say. Stay safe and keep each other healthy. While it might not be a big deal to someone, it might be to the person next to you. It's all about taking care of each other."

Now the focus shifts to the fall season, which is months away. Still, Hayes hopes won't be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"You have to be concerned for the fall sports. How is it going to look? Again, you can't predict the future but it is in the back of our minds. We are just disappointed we didn't get anything in the spring. We are sure hoping that it doesn't interfere with anything in the fall," Hayes said. "I think we all have to realize that you have to think of safety first and that's what everyone is doing. Stay home, stay safe, listen to the health professionals because they know more about it than we do. Stay hopeful that when fall rolls around that we will have fall sports."

