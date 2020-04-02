NSAA spring sports season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

The news was like a punch to the gut for South Sioux baseball coach Chris Williams.
When Ponca athletic director Bob Hayes heard the news, he immediately thought of the seniors that were affected by the decision and felt terrible for them.
But it was a decision both of them accepted.
On Thursday, the Nebraska Schools Activities Association canceled the remaining spring competitions - including all state events. NSAA activities were previously suspended through May 1 but now all spring activities have been canceled.
The NSAA made the cancelations due to the new directed health measure issued by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts on Thursday.
"For the NSAA to try and predict the future is almost impossible and they had to go with what the health people were telling them. I give the NSAA credit, they were hoping they could get something in as long as they could," Hayes said. "We were one of the last states. We got our basketball tournament in and a lot of states called it off. The NSAA tried to get whatever they could in. They have been trying to do the best things for the kids."
While Hayes and Williams both think it is the right call, it doesn't stop them or any of the other coaches or athletic directors from being disappointed that there isn't a spring high school sports season in Nebraska in 2020.
"Our track season for this year will always remain one of high hopes and anticipation, one that we will never know how it would have ended," South Sioux girls' track and field coach Joe Krajicek said on Twitter. "I will forever remain confident that we would have had a season that would have went down in South Sioux history as one of it's finest ever."
For Williams, it was going to be his first season as the head coach of the South Sioux baseball team.
"I feel really bad for our seniors. We have eight seniors on this team that have played varsity baseball since they were sophomores," Wiliams said. "We felt like this year was our year to have a little more successful season than we had in the past two years with the experience we had with the seniors. For them not to get that opportunity, I feel bad for them."
Krajicek's sympathy went out to his senior class, which was going to play a key role in the Cardinals success this spring.
"I am heartbroken for each and every one of you. Right now, you are probably upset (rightly so), confused, sad and many other things," Krajicek said on Twitter. "That's ok. I know this doesn't seem fair to you. It doesn't seem fair to me either, but I will have other teams. You will not get the chance to compete with your friends one more time in a high school track meet.
"Listen to me when I say, this will pass. It's not going to right away, but over time, this will become a memory that will not seem as significant to you as it does now. I have always believed that high school sports are an avenue to teach real-life lessons in a semi-controlled environment."
Hayes echoed Krajicek's statement and said this is an unfortunate life lesson for Ponca's track and field and golf seniors.
"There's nothing anyone can do about that, I felt terrible for them," Hayes said. "I will touch base with them and make sure they are okay. I will express that we are sorry that it didn't work out. It's one of those deals, in athletics, you have to learn tough lessons and this is one of them, unfortunately."
Williams said this is a situation where coaches and players can only control what they can control and that's the lesson to take out of this unfortunately situation.
"We just have to control how we react to it. With injuries, things can be gone in a blink of an eye. This is a set of circumstances no one would've seen six months ago," Williams said. "We move forward and learn from it and continue to get better. The goal now is to follow what the experts say. Stay safe and keep each other healthy. While it might not be a big deal to someone, it might be to the person next to you. It's all about taking care of each other."
Now the focus shifts to the fall season, which is months away. Still, Hayes hopes won't be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
"You have to be concerned for the fall sports. How is it going to look? Again, you can't predict the future but it is in the back of our minds. We are just disappointed we didn't get anything in the spring. We are sure hoping that it doesn't interfere with anything in the fall," Hayes said. "I think we all have to realize that you have to think of safety first and that's what everyone is doing. Stay home, stay safe, listen to the health professionals because they know more about it than we do. Stay hopeful that when fall rolls around that we will have fall sports."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.