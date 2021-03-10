NSAA STATE ROUNDUP: Wayne, BRLD advance to state semifinals

LINCOLN, Neb. — To pull a 59-52 upset over Class C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic in Wednesday’s state quarterfinal, No. 10 Wayne showed up big at the free-throw line, hitting 18 of 21 foul shots in the fourth quarter and going 23-of-29 for the game.
Given that the Blue Devils came into the tournament shooting 54% from the line, Wednesday’s massive improvement could not have come at a better time.
Coach Rob Sweetland said his team ran a drill in practice leading up to Wednesday’s game where only swished free throws counted.
“Maybe that helped, maybe it didn’t, but I think it gave us a boost of confidence,” Sweetland said.
Meanwhile, the Stars (23-3) made just 6 of 18 free throws, including 2-of-6 in the fourth quarter, and the Blue Devils’ young team held on for the win.
Wayne’s top four scorers this year are sophomores or juniors, but Sweetland said he was proud of his team for its confidence and poise.
The Blue Devils led by as much as 11 points and stayed patient on offense and evenly distributed the scoring. Brandon Bartos led the way with 18 points, including 6-of-6 from the line in the fourth quarter, Tanner Walling had 15, and Colton Vovos finished with 12.
Wayne extended its fourth-quarter lead to 50-44 with 1:27 left thanks to four straight made free throws. Blake Thiele rimmed in a three-pointer to keep Kearney Catholic in the game, but five more free throws, combined with a layup by Walling, who slipped behind the Stars’ full-court pressure, made the lead insurmountable.
“The kids have been unselfish all year long, you can see that,” Sweetland said. “They’re happy when all their teammates make plays. That’s not usually what you get with a younger team.”
“We talked about the ups and downs,” he added. “Just stay on course, take care of the ball, do the little things, and that’s exactly what they did.”
BRLD 59, Bridgeport 43: When Class C-2 No. 3 BRLD is up big, the Wolverines have a plan.
“Have a little fun,” Lucas Vogt says.
Vogt put both the BRLD and Bridgeport fans on notice with a one-handed, alley-oop dunk on a pass from Dylan Beutler midway through the fourth quarter that helped the Wolverines put away the Bulldogs for good 59-43 in a C-2 first-round state tournament game at Lincoln Northeast High School.
Vogt, who left briefly in the third quarter with a leg injury, scored 12 points for the two-time defending C-2 state champions, while Beutler finished with a team-high 14 points. BRLD is looking to make its fourth consecutive state finals appearance and capture a third straight title.
Toriano Bohannon picked up the scoring for the Wolverines with two clutch three-pointers in the quarter to help BRLD to a 41-36 lead.
The Wolverines had a little bit of trouble with Bridgeport early on as the Bulldogs kept nipping at their heels, tying the game 25-25 with a buzzer-beating three-pointer at halftime from Braxten Swires.
Yutan and the Wolverines will face BRLD in Thursday's semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 8:30 p.m.
Humphrey St. Francis 59, Wynot 41: It only took one run to send No. 6 Humphrey St. Francis back to the state semifinals. The Flyers used a 14-0 stretch in the third quarter to blow past No. 5 Wynot.
Tanner Pfeifer led the pack for St. Francis, scoring a game-high 18 points, while Justin Leifeld added 15. Charlie Schroeder led Wynot with 17 while, Garrett Lange secured a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The win sets up a rematch of the D-2 state championship game from last season as the Flyers take on Falls City Sacred Heart on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 11:15 a.m.