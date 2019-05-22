{{featured_button_text}}

Mother-nature turned the NSAA state boys golf meets into a one-day event after Tuesday's first day was washed out.

In Class C, BRLD finished in ninth-place, shooting a 91-over par as a team. Hartington Cedar Catholic finished in 10th place at 92-over par. Grand Island Central Catholic shot 40-over par to win the team title.

Hartington Cedar Catholic's Riley Kuehn finished in a tie for second place as an individual with a 76. Cambridge's Preston Carbaugh won with a 74.

Ted Bengston shot a 95 for Hartington Cedar Catholic and Nolan Klug shot a 100.

Devon Darnell led BRLD with an 86 and Arizona Riecken shot an 89. Aidan Nelson shot a 99.

Ponca's Cole Richards shot a 90.

In Class B, Wayne's Tanner Waling finished in a tie for 27th with an 86.

