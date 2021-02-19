NSAA STATE WRESTLING: South Sioux City's Caleb Kriens moves onto semifinals

Kriens’ match in Saturday’s quarterfinal is against York senior Kobe Lyons, who is 39-0 entering the semifinals.

Lyons didn’t have as close-contested matches en route to his matchup against Kriens.

Kriens and Lyons have wrestled against one another, and Lyons won that match earlier this season.

When Bohnet and the rest of the South Sioux camp found out the Lyons was the next wrestler due up, they all went back to the hotel and accessed the film to see what adjustments can be made.

That match included both wrestlers wanting to be on their feet as well.

Bohnet wasn’t sure whether Kriens had an advantage over Lyons, but did say that it would be nice to see a familiar foe in the biggest match of Kriens’ career.

“It could be a little bit of a chess match,” Bohnet said. “It’s nice having an idea how this kid wrestles, but they also have film on us. He sees where we like to be.” That kid has some really good moves on his feet, and we need to stop his offense.”

Other Day 3 results

The Wayne Blue Devils sent six wrestlers to the Class B tournament, and five of the six went to the consolation round.