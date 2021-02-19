NSAA STATE WRESTLING: South Sioux City's Caleb Kriens moves onto semifinals

South Sioux City High School senior Caleb Kriens wrestled near perfectly from the top position on Friday, guiding him to two wins in the NSAA Class B 160-pound weight class at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Kriens won by two separate decisions that sent him to the semifinal round, and with the two wins, the Cardinals senior is guaranteed a top-6 spot.
Kriens first defeated Northwest’s Austin Cooley in a 2-1 decision, then in the quarterfinal round, Kriens won his 30th match of the season with a 1-0 win over Alex Anthony of McCook.
“Those were two gutsy wins from him (Friday),” Cardinals coach Evan Bohnet said. “He wrestled really well from up top. He did what he does best.”
Kriens relied on riding time to get his two one-point wins. During the second period of his match against Cooley, Kriens rode his opponent for over a minute.
He followed suit in the third period by getting about 90 seconds of riding time.
During his match against Anthony, Kriens rode his opponent for two minutes.
Kriens did all of that without recording a takedown in the two matches, turning his defense into offense.
“He worked through his turns and stayed really busy on top,” Bohnet said.
Kriens’ match in Saturday’s quarterfinal is against York senior Kobe Lyons, who is 39-0 entering the semifinals.
Lyons didn’t have as close-contested matches en route to his matchup against Kriens.
Kriens and Lyons have wrestled against one another, and Lyons won that match earlier this season.
When Bohnet and the rest of the South Sioux camp found out the Lyons was the next wrestler due up, they all went back to the hotel and accessed the film to see what adjustments can be made.
That match included both wrestlers wanting to be on their feet as well.
Bohnet wasn’t sure whether Kriens had an advantage over Lyons, but did say that it would be nice to see a familiar foe in the biggest match of Kriens’ career.
“It could be a little bit of a chess match,” Bohnet said. “It’s nice having an idea how this kid wrestles, but they also have film on us. He sees where we like to be.” That kid has some really good moves on his feet, and we need to stop his offense.”
Other Day 3 results
The Wayne Blue Devils sent six wrestlers to the Class B tournament, and five of the six went to the consolation round.
The lone Blue Devils wrestler who is on the winning side of the bracket was 106-pounder Garrett Schultz.
Schultz won both of his matches on Friday, and he scored five points in each match. He beat Crete’s Jaime Ramos in a 5-0 win, then in the quarterfinals, Schultz won 5-1 over Chauncey Watson of Broken Bow.
Reece Jaqua won his first match of the day at 132 pounds — a 14-3 major decision over Jaxon Minnick of Alliance — but lost in the quarterfinals to Wahoo’s Malachi Bordovsky, as Bordovsky pinned Jaqua in 5 minutes, 30 seconds.
Wayne 220-pounder Martin Carrillo also won in the first round over Elkhorn’s Hamed Syed in a 4-2 loss.
Hastings’ Blake Davis pinned Carrillo in 3:26 in the quarterfinals, but Carrillo bounced back to win in a 3-1 sudden victory in the second round of consolations.
Ponca 126-pounder Dalton Anderson was pinned by Owen Sack of St. Paul, in 2 minutes. At C-170, Ponca’s Hunter Bennett fell behind 2-0 against Central City’s Sam Moor, and Bennett fell 4-0.
Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Conner Hochstein was pinned in 1:52 in the first round of the C-160 division. Hochstein’s 132-pound teammate, Kerby Hochstein, lost in a 2:50 pin to O’Neill’s Ty Rainforth.