NSAA suspends all activity practices until March 30 because of COVID-19

Granted, the suspension could get extended as it gets closer to March 30, the first day practices could resume, if the COVID-19 is still an issue. Hayes said he doesn't honestly know if there will be an NSAA spring season or not.

Hayes, who has been an AD at Ponca for 30 years, does hope there is a way to have a state track and field meet along with other spring state championships, though.

"Anything they could do for the seniors, to salvage anything, it would be a big plus for the seniors," Hayes said. "That's what they have worked for. To salvage any part is huge. It might be the case it's just district and state but at least the kids would have a chance to compete at something they love."

Krajicek said his seniors would jump at the chance to have a state track and field meet even with a shortened season.

"I look at my seniors and if I told them they would get one day to compete, they will do it with a smile on their face to wear the uniform one more time," Krajicek said. "We will take anything we can get. A couple of weeks, anything. Those kids have worked hard in the offseason and their performances won't be as good but I don't think it's about that. They want to go out there because they love what they do."

But it will all come down to whether it is safe to compete.

"That's the number one thing that everyone has to look out for," Hayes said. "We would like to get them out there and competing, sure, but we have to keep everyone safe. We don't want anyone to contract a virus and get really sick. Safety has to be the number one thing."

