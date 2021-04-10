NSAA vote on sanctioned state meet for girls wrestling could come in May

LINCOLN, Neb. — A sanctioned state meet for girls wrestling could come up for a vote by the Nebraska School Activities Association board in May.

This was the first season girls wrestling was an NSAA emerging sport. That status allows the NSAA three years to decide on championship sanctioning.

At Thursday’s board meeting, the NSAA staff was directed to present a meet plan at the next meeting in May. Board members Jon Cerny of Bancroft-Rosalie and Thomas Lee of Omaha Northwest advocated taking the final step to sanctioning during the discussion.

“All the information we have is positive," Lee said.

Ron Higdon, who oversees wrestling for the NSAA, said the state will follow new nationally set weight classes for girls wrestling.

In other business, the board decided the state football playoffs will begin having the higher seed host in Class B in all rounds before the final, and the first two rounds only in Eight Man-1 and Eight Man-2. A separate proposal that would have added Class C-1 and C-2 to Class B failed on a 4-4 vote. In the next football scheduling cycle for the 2022-23 season, Classes C-1 and C-2 will have equal numbers of teams.