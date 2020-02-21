NSAA wrestling: Ponca's Dalton Anderson loses in semifinals

OMAHA, Neb. — Ponca High School's Dalton Anderson lost Friday in the NSAA Class C 126-pound semifinals to Chris Williams of Valentine.

Anderson lost 8-0 in the semifinals after winning two bouts on Thursday. In Friday's match to Williams, Williams took an early 2-0 lead on a takedown then followed by scoring four more points in the third period.

Anderson will now face Daniel Escandon of Gibbons in the consolation round.

Meanwhile, South Sioux City's quartet combined to win four matches on the consolation side of their respective brackets.

Adan Curiel won two matches in the A170 consis. He won his first match of the week against Ashton Evans of Bellevue East, and he did so by way of a 1-minute, 33-second pinfall.

Curiel then pinned Kearney's Joshua Pierson in 3:58 in the second round of the consolations. Curiel's run came to an end as Connor Rinn of Millard North beat Curiel, 3-2.