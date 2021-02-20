NSAA WRESTLING: South Sioux City's Caleb Kriens places third at B-160

OMAHA — South Sioux City High School senior Caleb Kriens ended his high school wrestling career with a third-place finish in the Class B 160-pound match.

His decision to come back to wrestle after playing basketball paid off.

Kriens earned third place due to a medical forfeit on Saturday, and Kriens ended the season with a 32-8 record.

Kriens lost to No. 1-ranked Kobe Lyons in the semifinals, early Saturday morning but the 6-1 loss seemed closer than the scoreboard indicated.

Kriens tried to make the adjustment of staying on his feet, but Lyons got Kriens on two different slide-by moves that was just too good for Kriens to counter.

"Coming off the mat, I could just see the look in his eyes that he was close," Cardinals coach Evan Bohnet said. "He knew he was right there. That's a tough match to come back from."

The Cardinals senior, however, didn't have time to sulk in his loss. He had an hour to face the second-ranked guy in his bracket, Alex Banuelos of Minden.

Kriens recorded a takedown on the very edge of the mat in overtime to beat Banuelos, 3-1. The Cardinals senior knew where he was on the mat, as his big toe stayed inbounds to record the two points.