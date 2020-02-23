NSAA wrestling: Wayne's Mike Leatherdale wins Class B 285-pound title

OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time in 16 years, Wayne High School has a state wrestling champion.

Wayne's Mike Leatherdale, who wrestled in the Class B 285-pound division this week at the NSAA state wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center, pinned all four of his opponents en route to the title.

On Saturday, Leatherdale pinned Arlington's Remington Gay in 3 minutes, 8 seconds to claim the championship medal.

Gay took the early lead with a takedown a minute into the match.

Leatherdale, however, broke free for an escape and then a takedown and 2-point near-fall as time expired in the first period.

Leatherdale ended things in the second, pinning Gay at the 3:08 mark.

In the semifinals, Leatherdale needed 4:43 to win by pinfall over Nebraska City's Alfredo Valquier. Valquier led 4-2 after the first period, but Leatherdale scored four points on a takedown and 2-point nearfall to take the lead before the pinfall.

Leatherdale pinned Bradyn Kucera of Columbus Lakeview in the quarterfinals in 2:38. In the first round, Leatherdale got 1:20 of mat time when he pinned McCook's Reid Steinbeck.

In Class C-126, Ponca's Dalton Anderson placed sixth. He lost the fifth-place match 1-0 on a third-period escape to Amherst's Isaiah Shields.

Fremont Tribune editor Tony Gray contributed to this report.

