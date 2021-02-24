NSAA wronged deaf Gering wrestler at state tournament, advocate says

Though accepting of the loss, Ruff and his coach remain frustrated by the loss because of easy accommodations that could have been made in the match to account for Ruff’s deafness that weren’t made.

Gering wrestling coach Jarred Berger said he communicated clearly with the referees before and throughout the match.

“I think, and again, this is all hindsight, because we never had an issue before,” Berger said. “(In the past) we would tell (the referees that Ruff was deaf) and they would adjust. That official didn’t seem to adjust very well. I told him before the match, ‘Paul is deaf, You got to make sure he sees you. He’s got to be able to see the whistle. You’ve got to move your hand to start, and you have to touch them to stop.’”

Berger, though, said the referee kept trying to verbally give commands to Ruff.

“Throughout the entire match, the (referee) was yelling commands at Paul, like, ‘Hey, you need to circle a circle back,’ I’m like, ‘He’s deaf. He can’t hear you.’ The problem was that he tried to explain it to Paul and did a very poor job of it. I said, ‘He still doesn’t understand. He can’t hear you. So, he goes up after the first caution (to give a verbal warning to Ruff). I said, ‘He can’t hear you. He has no idea what you’re saying. You have a mask on.’