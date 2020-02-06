Number of area athletes commit on National Signing Day

A number of high school athletes from the Sioux City metro area, along with those in Siouxland, officially signed with schools on National Signing Day on Wednesday and also the day after on Thursday.
Bishop Heelan defensive tackle Kobe Clayborne signed with NCAA Division II power Northwest Missouri State on Wednesday. Clayborne is a 2-star recruit, based on 247sports.com, and is the 22nd best player in state, also according to 247sports. Clayborne finished his season with 60.5 tackles and 20 solo tackles for loss, the fourth-most in Class 3A. He led 3A with 10 solo sacks.
Bishop Heelan's Jared Sitzmann signed to play baseball for Briar Cliff. He batted .446 this past season with a .574 slugging percentage. He scored 53 runs. Heelan's R.J. Breen will sign with Briar Cliff football and track and field.
East's Blake Wiederhold signed with Northern Iowa track and field. He has a distance of 52-feet, 8-inches in the shot put and 129-9 in the discus. East's Grace Holzerland signed with Morningside swimming. She had a time of 2:13.46 in the 200-yard freestyle. East's Abby Hogan signed with Dordt women's soccer.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Regina Rogers signed with Dordt volleyball. She was a part of the Warriors state title team as she finished the season with 186 kills and the middle hitter hiad 96 total blocks.
West's Estevan Quintana signed with the University of Mary. He had 64 tackles this past season.
Okoboji's Jamison Helmers signed with Briar Cliff men's basketball. He is averging 21.4 points per game and has hit 45 3-pointers for the Pioneers this season.
Spencers' Brady Schaeger signed with Minnesota State football. Denison-Schleswig's Austin Korner signed with Grand View football. Le Mars' Aisea Toki signed with Iowa Western Community College. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Carter Krull signed with the University of Sioux Falls along with OABCIG's Sam Devitt.
Homer's Katie Baker signed with Briar Cliff women's basketball and teammate Hannah Harris signed with Morningside women's basketball.