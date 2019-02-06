Plenty of high school athletes signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their athlete careers.
At Heelan, two players signed with NCAA Division I programs, another one will walk-on and fourth signed to play football. Tyson Strohbeen, a lineman, signed with South Dakota State and Dawson Fenton signed with Northern Iowa. Drew Olson will walk-on at Iowa State and Deonte Walker signed with Northwestern College.
Earlier this month, Heelan's Madison Jochum signed with South Dakota track and field.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Drew Mathison signed with Dordt football as did Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Brayton Van Kekerix and Elliot Van Kekerix. Unity Christian's Bryce Huitink also signed with Dordt.
South Sioux's Brad Harnett signed with Wayne State football and West's Adien Belt signed with Southwest Minnesota State football. West had three more signings as Austin Streeter signed with Waldorff and Drake Coupland signed with Brair Cliff as did Tre Wickey.
Briar Cliff also signed Le Mars' Austin Wurth and Cherokee's Mason Goebel.
Dakota Valley's Nate Rice signed with Northwestern College. Spencer's Travis Grover and Michael Storey both signed with Northwestern College along with Sheldon's Marshall Kleinhesselink, West Sioux's Jake Lynott and Alta-Aurelia's Keaton Mork.
South Sioux's Taryn Christenson signed to continue her basketball career at Bethany Lutheran College.
Heelan's Brooklin Froehlich committed to continue her soccer career at Simpson College.