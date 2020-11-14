OABCIG advances to 2nd straight title game with 43-21 win over Sigourney-Keota

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Then the Falcons defense started to slow down the Cobras, who rushed for 185 yards in the first half.

OABCIG only allowed 16 yards in the third quarter as the Falcons made it a 23-point game.

“First half, you have a plan going in and halftime, we had to re-evaluate because it wasn’t working very well. We did some things differently and you would like to think that helped a little bit,” Allen said. “We had a couple of kids that really played well in the second half that didn’t play as well in the first half.”

The Falcons allowed only eight yards the first three plays for the Cobras, who tried a fake punt. Geo Ehrig read it and stopped Brady Duwa for a big loaded.

DeJean picked off a pass on the Cobras next possession.

Sigourney-Keota drove to the OABCIG 5-yard line to start the fourth quarter when the Falcons defense made four stops to force a turnover on downs.

Ethan Shever had 10.5 tackles, Zach Hemer had 10, DeJean had seven and Beckett DeJean had 6.5.

Junior defensive back Easton Harms said not much changed defensively, they just knew they had to do a better job of stopping the ground game.