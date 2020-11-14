OABCIG advances to 2nd straight title game with 43-21 win over Sigourney-Keota

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — At one point, OABCIG had a 29-point second half led and cruised to their second-straight championship game with a 43-21 win over Sigourney-Keota.
And while the Falcons never trailed, Sigourney-Keota kept the game in check for much of the first half.
Two key drives helped the Falcons separate themselves from the Cobras, though.
OABCIG converted on fourth-and-long with a touchdown pass right before the end of the first half and then got a field goal to open the second half for a 15-point lead.
OABCIG controlled the rest of the second half in Saturday’s Class 1A state semifinal game at the UNI-Dome.
Before last season, Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove never made it to the UNI-Dome. On Friday against Van Meter, the Falcons will try and win a second-straight title.
“It’s just a special group of kids the last two years,” OABCIG coach Larry Allen said. “A cool group of kids, very laid back and just a lot of fun to be around.”
“It means a lot. From going to not making it here ever to coming back and playing for two straight state titles is definitely great,” said OABCIG quarterback Cooper DeJean, who passed for 411 yards and five touchdowns.
The first crucial score came with the Falcons holding a 19-14 lead after the Cobras scored with two minutes left in the half.
OABCIG drove to the Cobra 20-yard line but a holding call and a couple of drops helped make it fourth-and-28 at the 38.
Griffin Diersen slipped out of the backfield and no one picked him up. Diersen hauled in DeJean’s pass and he went down the sideline. He got a block at the goal line to score, which gave OABCIG a 26-14 lead.
“That was huge. I said if you can score there and score to start the second half, that makes it tough for them,” Allen said. “That was the call. Coach (Travis) Chizek suggested that based on what they had done defensively. They didn’t have anyone covering the back and we took a chance at it.”
DeJean had no problem finding the wide open Diersen.
“I think they were in Cover 1 and I saw the safety and I floated a little to the right and knew Griffin was coming out the back end,” DeJean said. “I just threw it back to him and he did the rest. It was a big play, good to get one before the half. Got the ball back after half and kept it going.”
The Falcons opened with the ball in the second half and while they didn’t get in the end zone, Caden Wareham made a 33-yard field goal to make it a 15-point game.
“It’s a two-big score type of thing just to get the momentum going your way,” Allen said. “Obviously touchdowns are better but points are points.”
Support Local Journalism
Then the Falcons defense started to slow down the Cobras, who rushed for 185 yards in the first half.
OABCIG only allowed 16 yards in the third quarter as the Falcons made it a 23-point game.
“First half, you have a plan going in and halftime, we had to re-evaluate because it wasn’t working very well. We did some things differently and you would like to think that helped a little bit,” Allen said. “We had a couple of kids that really played well in the second half that didn’t play as well in the first half.”
The Falcons allowed only eight yards the first three plays for the Cobras, who tried a fake punt. Geo Ehrig read it and stopped Brady Duwa for a big loaded.
DeJean picked off a pass on the Cobras next possession.
Sigourney-Keota drove to the OABCIG 5-yard line to start the fourth quarter when the Falcons defense made four stops to force a turnover on downs.
Ethan Shever had 10.5 tackles, Zach Hemer had 10, DeJean had seven and Beckett DeJean had 6.5.
Junior defensive back Easton Harms said not much changed defensively, they just knew they had to do a better job of stopping the ground game.
“We just knew they were going to run it, pound it to us like t hey did in the first half,” OABCIG junior defensive back Easton Harms said. “We just knew we had to play harder in the second half and stick it down their throats. I think we were out ready in the second half and came ready to play.”
The Falcons took a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard run by Cooper DeJean.
The Cobras came back with a 12-play, 73-yard drive and tied it with a 9-yard run by Sam Sieren, who ran for 231 yards.
Cooper DeJean hit Harms for a 36-yard touchdown and then the Falcons got the ball back after a Harms interception. DeJean later hit Harms, who had nine receptions for 189 yards and three scores, for a 11-yard touchdown and a 19-7 lead.
The Cobras drove down in 10 plays and scored on Cade Molyneux’s 5-yard run.
Then the Falcons got the touchdown right before the half and the field goal to begin the third quarter.
At the end of the third, Kolton Knop hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass and Harms caught a 92-yard score with 7:31 left in the game for the 43-14 lead.
Knop had 84 yards receiving and Cameron Sharkey had 76 yards receiving on six catches.
The Cobras final score came with 3:01 left when Duwa caught a 13-yard touchdown pass.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!