OABCIG advances to first-ever state title game

A 13-yard, 80-yard drive ended with a Garrett Schmidt one-yard touchdown. A 13-play, 75-yard drive ended with a two-yard Wyatt Wegener touchdown. Then a 12-play, 80-yard drive ended with Tyler Mankse hitting Jason Cecil for a five-yard score.

OABCIG made some adjustments at half and the Falcons forced two punts on the Bulldogs first two drives of the second half, which allowed OABCIG to take a two-score lead at 29-20.

“(Coaches) made some adjustments here and there and the kids stepped up a little bit,” Allen said. “They got the feel of the game a little bit and were able to catch up with the speed of it a little bit I guess. The first half, we hit (Wegener) a little bit in the backfield and weren’t able to bring him down.

“Second half, there were a couple of times we were able to do that and we felt we could get them behind the chains, that was to our advantage for sure.”

Once the Falcons were able to get a few tackles for a loss, that forced Algona to throw the ball more. Mankse came into the game with only four interceptions on the season but the Falcons had 18 interceptions as a team.

The Falcons picked off Mankse four times in the game - the last one coming on a desperation pass late in the game.