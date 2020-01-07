OABCIG bowling defeats Sioux City East
PREP BOWLING

OABCIG bowling defeats Sioux City East

SIOUX CITY -- OABCIG took a solid lead going into the Baker Round and then didn't give up any ground to East as the Falcons claimed a 2634 to 2418 win on Tuesday.

Darian Hannel led OABCIG with a two-game total of 387 in Round 1 and then rolled a 163 in the Baker rotation. Hunter Mass was consistant in all three of his games with a 183 and 185 for a 368 and then had a 176 Baker score. Aidan Bower had a 353 in round one and a 172 Baker and Bailey Newman had a 352 in the first round. Neman had OABCIG's highest Baker score of 184.

Nathan Oehlerking led East in round one with a 330 and he rolled a 145 in Baker. Josiah Thompson had a 192 in game one and finished with a 321 in round one. He had the highest Baker score of anyone on either two teams with a 233.

