OABCIG boys basketball wins another Western Valley Conference championship tournament

Because of his explosive athletic ability, the 6-foot-2 DeJean spends most of his time at the post. He’s an excellent distributor of the ball, but when the chips are down, the Falcons know who to get the basketball to.

The 23 points was a little below Cooper DeJean’s season average of 26.8 per game, but included a couple of monstrous dunks.

The last came with 26 seconds left and the game already in hand. Beckett DeJean, Cooper’s younger brother, had a breakaway layup, but instead waited for a trailing Cooper and bounced it off the backboard, leading to a two-handed slam.

OABCIG had to fend off a solid effort by Ridge View, which handed the 16-1 Falcons their only loss, 50-43, on Dec. 18.

“This is a natural rivalry, the kids know each other and we know what we’re going to get when we play them,” OABCIG coach Steve Brown said. “They drive it well in the gaps and sometimes we didn’t get out to shooters like we were supposed to. But I think the switch to a zone with about two minutes to go really opened things up for us.”

Ridge View pulled within 43-41 with just over five minutes left, but the Falcons scored the next seven points.