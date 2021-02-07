OABCIG boys basketball wins another Western Valley Conference championship tournament

MOVILLE, Iowa — Chalk up another Western Valley Conference championship for the OABCIG boys basketball team.
The Falcons successfully defended their WVC tournament title with a 59-49 victory over Ridge View Saturday at Woodbury Central High School.
As it turned out, it was all about OABCIG on this particular day.
The Falcons stunned previously unbeaten Kingsley-Pierson in the girls title game earlier here Saturday.
Led by a once-in-a-generation athlete, OABCIG’s boys have not only won the last two league tournaments, but also captured three regular season titles in a row.
Cooper DeJean, headed to the University of Iowa to play football, is also one of the top basketball players in the state.
DeJean – who quarterbacked the Falcons to back-to-back state football championships – is showcasing his immense basketball skills one last time before he gives up the sport on a competitive basis.
He had a typical day at the office Saturday with 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
“To win it outright is pretty tough and to win them both is especially good for us,” DeJean said. “They’re a good team and were packing the lane tight and luckily we hit a couple of shots on the edge and I tried to do what I could in the paint.”
Because of his explosive athletic ability, the 6-foot-2 DeJean spends most of his time at the post. He’s an excellent distributor of the ball, but when the chips are down, the Falcons know who to get the basketball to.
The 23 points was a little below Cooper DeJean’s season average of 26.8 per game, but included a couple of monstrous dunks.
The last came with 26 seconds left and the game already in hand. Beckett DeJean, Cooper’s younger brother, had a breakaway layup, but instead waited for a trailing Cooper and bounced it off the backboard, leading to a two-handed slam.
OABCIG had to fend off a solid effort by Ridge View, which handed the 16-1 Falcons their only loss, 50-43, on Dec. 18.
“This is a natural rivalry, the kids know each other and we know what we’re going to get when we play them,” OABCIG coach Steve Brown said. “They drive it well in the gaps and sometimes we didn’t get out to shooters like we were supposed to. But I think the switch to a zone with about two minutes to go really opened things up for us.”
Ridge View pulled within 43-41 with just over five minutes left, but the Falcons scored the next seven points.
Easton Harms, who along with Beckett DeJean added 13 points, scored off a steal and nailed a 3-pointer to cap the brief spurt.
That gave the Falcons enough breathing room and they limited Ridge View to five points in the last two minutes of the game.
Ridge View (14-5) punched the Falcons in the mouth early, scoring the game’s first nine points. OABCIG, however, rallied and closed to within 13-12 at the first-quarter break.
It stayed close the rest of the way. The Falcons clung to a 25-22 halftime lead and were in front 41-36 after three quarters.
Bo Clausen scored 16 points and Cade Harriman 12 for the Raptors.
“We’re definitely two teams that are familiar with each other after playing three times and I thought our boys executed extremely well tonight and I’m proud of their effort,” Ridge View coach Alex Warnke said. “In a game like this when it’s a two-point game with a few minutes left it comes down to making a few plays and tonight they made those. Hopefully we can meet them a fourth time and do the same thing.”
The neighboring rivals are in the same district, so a fourth meeting could materialize in the post-season.
OABCIG’s Brown has announced this will be the final season of a long coaching career. The Falcons, of course, would like to send him out in style and Cooper DeJean wants to accomplish a little more before he hangs up the sneakers for good.