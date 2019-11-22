You are the owner of this article.
OABCIG claims 2A state title in first-ever championship appearance
CLASS 2A STATE TITLE

OABCIG claims 2A state title in first-ever championship appearance

112219-oabcig-state-championship-01

OABCIG's Cooper Dejean pushes Waukon's Dawson Baures off him as he runs the ball during Friday afternoon's Class 2A State Championship game.

 KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- OABCIG didn’t have the cleanest Class 2A state title game appearance.

The Falcons turned the ball over three times and had eight penalties in the game.

But a good amount of those miscues came after the Falcons built a two-score lead, giving them some margin for error.

[From the semifinals: How the Falcons reached their debut state title game.]

Plus Waukon made plenty of mistakes in its own right, which the Falcons capitalized on. OABCIG forced three turnovers and the Indians had 10 penalties, which helped the Falcons hold onto its two-score lead for much of the game.

PHOTOS: OABCIG vs. Waukon in the state football championship

Even with the turnovers, the penalties and one of the top receivers in the state, OABCIG made its first state title a memorable one as the Falcons knocked off Waukon, the top-ranked team throughout the season, 37-12 for the 2A state title on Friday at the UNI-Dome.

This story will be updated.

“When you pass the ball as much as we do, obviously you aren’t going to complete every single one,” said quarterback Cooper DeJean, who had more than 400 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and one rushing score. “We just had to adjust.”

