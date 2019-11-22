OABCIG claims 2A state title in first-ever championship appearance

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- OABCIG didn’t have the cleanest Class 2A state title game appearance.

The Falcons turned the ball over three times and had eight penalties in the game.

But a good amount of those miscues came after the Falcons built a two-score lead, giving them some margin for error.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Plus Waukon made plenty of mistakes in its own right, which the Falcons capitalized on. OABCIG forced three turnovers and the Indians had 10 penalties, which helped the Falcons hold onto its two-score lead for much of the game.