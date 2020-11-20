OABCIG, Cooper DeJean pull off unlikely comeback for second-straight title

"I just had to make a play. I knew we needed a big play there and I just got the ball, took it, ran left. There wasn't anything open so I took it right. They made some great blocks and I just got in the end zone," DeJean said. "Once I got away from everybody on the left, I knew there was a bunch of room on the right side and I just had to do what I could to get in the end zone."

The comeback seemed to start when Van Meter scored with 4:23 left to go up by eight.

The Bulldogs were called for a false start on the extra point and on the next attempt, DeJean came through and blocked it to keep it a one-score game at eight points.

"I didn't realize how big that was. I thought we were down by more," DeJean said. "Once I found out, we just had to keep going, keep fighting, keep trying to win this thing. There was a penalty on the first one and about got that one. There was a guy on my inside and I knew I had the wing. I just went around the edge and just tried to do my best to try and block it."

The Falcons quickly got to Van Meter's 11-yard line. DeJean tried to hit Harms but the pass went through his hands.