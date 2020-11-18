OABCIG football goes for second-straight championship

It's not exactly a straight-up title defense but OABCIG will have a chance at a second straight championship on Friday.

Last season the Falcons (which consist of the towns of Odebolt, Arthur, Battle Creek and Ida Grove) won the Class 2A state title, the first championship in any of the towns' history.

Because of the co-op's enrollment numbers, OABCIG dropped down to Class 1A this season, meaning the Falcons can't defend the 2A title but they can still become back-to-back champions.

OABCIG has been the favorite in 1A since the first Iowa Associated Press high school poll came out with the Falcons ranked as No. 1.

The teams behind them have shifted around but one team consistently remained in the top-three — Van Meter, which lost the 1A state title match to West Lyon last season.

After beating South Central Calhoun in the semifinals, the Bulldogs are back in the Class 1A state title game where they face OABCIG (11-0) at 10 a.m. on Friday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

OABCIG coach Larry Allen said nothing changes for his team going into the title game, which has gotten the Falcons this far for the second season in a row.