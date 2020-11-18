OABCIG football goes for second-straight state championship

After beating South Central Calhoun in the semifinals, the Bulldogs are back in the Class 1A state title game where they face OABCIG (11-0) at 10 a.m. on Friday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

OABCIG coach Larry Allen said nothing changes for his team going into the title game, which has gotten the Falcons this far for the second season in a row.

"I think for the most part, we are just focused on ourselves," Allen said. "Every game, just try to pick up their tendencies, pick up their defense, what kind of schemes they run at you and where the openings will be. When we are on defense, get a few stops and we are very confident in our offense. Force them into some second-and-long, third-and-long situations.

"We are just excited to be playing. When you started back in April, we weren't sure if you were going to be able to play. Now one more week is all we have left."