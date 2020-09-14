OABCIG football stays at No. 1 in Associated Press poll

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — The OABCIG High School football team remained at the top spot this week in the Class 1A Associated Press prep football poll, which was released on Monday.

The Falcons (9-0) received 131 points from the media, and they received 11 of the 14 first-place votes. South Central Calhoun received two votes and Van Meter claimed one first-place vote.

OABCIG is coming off a win last week against Missouri Valley.

This week, the Falcons take on East Sac County. It'll close out a three-game homestand, as the Falcons travel to MVAOCOU on Sept. 25.

The Falcons were the lone Siouxland team in Class 1A to break the top-10, but West Sioux was six points shy (14) of tying No. 10 Pleasantville.

Here's a look at other Siouxland teams that made it to this week's top-10, by class:

Class 3A

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors bumped up a spot from last week's poll, moving to No. 8 this week.

SB-L scored with 3 seconds left in regulation to beat Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley on Friday and to move to 3-1 on the season. Kaden Helt had a big game for the Warriors with 265 rushing yards.