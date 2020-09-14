OABCIG football stays at No. 1 in Associated Press poll

DES MOINES — The OABCIG High School football team remained at the top spot this week in the Class 1A Associated Press prep football poll, which was released on Monday.
The Falcons (9-0) received 131 points from the media, and they received 11 of the 14 first-place votes. South Central Calhoun received two votes and Van Meter claimed one first-place vote.
OABCIG is coming off a win last week against Missouri Valley.
This week, the Falcons take on East Sac County. It'll close out a three-game homestand, as the Falcons travel to MVAOCOU on Sept. 25.
The Falcons were the lone Siouxland team in Class 1A to break the top-10, but West Sioux was six points shy (14) of tying No. 10 Pleasantville.
Here's a look at other Siouxland teams that made it to this week's top-10, by class:
Class 3A
The Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors bumped up a spot from last week's poll, moving to No. 8 this week.
SB-L scored with 3 seconds left in regulation to beat Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley on Friday and to move to 3-1 on the season. Kaden Helt had a big game for the Warriors with 265 rushing yards.
This week, the Warriors will hold their homecoming game against Le Mars. The Bulldogs lost 28-0 on Friday to Spencer. The Warriors have won five straight contests against Le Mars.
Dallas Center-Grimes received the No. 1 spot in Class 3A.
Class 2A
There were four teams in the area who cracked the top-10 this week. Two of the four stayed in the same spot.
West Lyon and Central Lyon-George/Little Rock stayed at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively. Both the Wildcats and Lions received a first-place vote.
West Lyon hasn't allowed a point in the last two weeks, shutting out the Nighthawks and MOC-Floyd Valley.
Coming up this week, the Wildcats (3-0) face No. 9 Unity Christian at home. The Knights (2-1) dropped down two spots from No. 7, after losing to CL-G/LR last week.
West Lyon (3-0) has won six consecutive battles against Unity.
CL-G/LR (3-0), meanwhile, has a meeting with Sheldon on its homecoming. Lions sophomore Zach Lutmer had 217 total yards in last week's win over the Knights.
The Orabs are coming off a 41-18 loss to Sioux Center, which is the fourth Siouxland team to make the Class 2A top-10.
Sioux Center (3-0) finds itself at No. 6 this team, a bump up from the 10th spot a week ago.
The Warriors travel to Orange City for a Friday meeting against MOC-Floyd Valley this week. The Dutchmen will be seeking their first win.
Williamsburg received the No. 1 spot with 125 votes, edging Prairie City-Monroe.
8-Player
Even though Remsen St. Mary's didn't play last week, the Hawks are still fourth in this week's poll, but RSM received two first-place votes.
The Hawks (2-0) resume their season Friday at West Bend-Mallard.
Newell-Fonda is seventh this week, and the Mustangs are 3-0 heading into Week 4. The Mustangs were scheduled to play Siouxland Christian this week, but the Eagles are not having a season.
Newell-Fonda found out Monday it will play Woodbine this week. Woodbine is 3-0, and the Tigers have scored 50-plus points in all three games.
Don Bosco stayed at No. 1 this week.
Other No. 1's
No area team made the Class A top-10, and Grundy Center stayed atop that poll.
Southeast Polk is the new No. 1 in Class 4A after Johnston beat Dowling Catholic last week.
