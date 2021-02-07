OABCIG girls basketball team hands Class 1A No. 3 Kingsley-Pierson its first loss

MOVILLE, Iowa – Playing a difficult schedule has paid off for the OABCIG High School girls basketball team.
The Falcons have played 11 state-ranked teams this season and although their record (10-9) doesn’t show it, they were aptly prepared for Saturday’s Western Valley Conference tournament championship.
OABCIG pulled off a stunner, handing Kingsley-Pierson, ranked No. 3 in Iowa Class 1A, its first loss, 58-52.
The Falcons weren’t the least bit intimidated and took advantage of a cold shooting night by K-P at Woodbury Central High School.
“We played really good defense and that’s what it always comes down to,” OABCIG coach Kurt Brown said. “We didn’t let their good shooters outside get loose and get those big long stretches where they rattle off nine or 10 in a row.
“We weathered the storm at the end and we’ve played well all season. Our record may not indicate that, but we’ve played with most of the teams we’ve played. Fortunately, everything kind of rolled together and we beat the one, two and three seeds in the tournament.”
OABCIG reached the title game with wins over Woodbury Central and Ridge View.
Senior Carly Murphy rained in six 3-pointers and scored 25 points as the Falcons built a lead as big as 15 points in the second quarter.
Kingsley-Pierson tried to come back, trimming it to 32-23 at halftime. But the Falcons were able to maintain an eight-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter and Murphy scored 11 points in the fourth quarter.
“Our defense was really good tonight,” Murphy said. “They got us the first time but we came back and got ‘em this time. Winning this tournament is huge for us, we lost to a couple teams before this but came back and beat them when it mattered.”
Elle Schroeder was also in double figures for the Falcons with 12 points. OABCIG avenged a 47-39 loss to the Panthers earlier this season.
Kingsley-Pierson shot just 32 percent and could never get untracked offensively, losing for the first time in 20 games.
“We have been shooting real well, but you’re going to have those nights where you’re cold,” K-P coach Nicole Goodwin said. “I talked to the girls more about defense, not doing their assignments and working together. When push comes to shove you have to make more passes instead of less passes and we didn’t see that.
“But you learn from any loss. We lost to a very athletic and good 3A school. They shot lights out, but I also contribute that to our defense that wasn’t doing what they were supposed to do.”
OABCIG wound up making eight 3-pointers and led the entire contest.
“It’s great to have a doubleheader tonight, it just adds a little bit to the night,” Brown said. “Our fans were great. Everything is a little different this year, but it was pretty loud in here.”
The OABCIG boys followed suit, winning the WVC tournament title game over Ridge View to complete a Falcons’ sweep.