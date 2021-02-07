OABCIG girls basketball team hands Class 1A No. 3 Kingsley-Pierson its first loss

Kingsley-Pierson tried to come back, trimming it to 32-23 at halftime. But the Falcons were able to maintain an eight-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter and Murphy scored 11 points in the fourth quarter.

“Our defense was really good tonight,” Murphy said. “They got us the first time but we came back and got ‘em this time. Winning this tournament is huge for us, we lost to a couple teams before this but came back and beat them when it mattered.”

Elle Schroeder was also in double figures for the Falcons with 12 points. OABCIG avenged a 47-39 loss to the Panthers earlier this season.

Kingsley-Pierson shot just 32 percent and could never get untracked offensively, losing for the first time in 20 games.

“We have been shooting real well, but you’re going to have those nights where you’re cold,” K-P coach Nicole Goodwin said. “I talked to the girls more about defense, not doing their assignments and working together. When push comes to shove you have to make more passes instead of less passes and we didn’t see that.

“But you learn from any loss. We lost to a very athletic and good 3A school. They shot lights out, but I also contribute that to our defense that wasn’t doing what they were supposed to do.”