IDA GROVE, Iowa -- The OABCIG girls track team scored 156 points to win its own meet on Tuesday. Ridge View was second with 133 points.
OABCIG's Anna Winterrowd won the 100-meter dash in 12.93 seconds. Winterrowd went on to win the 400-meter dash in 1:02.19. Ashley Lindner won the 100-meter hurdles in 18.01. Sydney Durbin won the high jump after clearing 5-feet, 2-inches.
Lindner teamed with Kirsten Dausel, Sarah Petersen and Liz Zobel to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:15.06. Durbin teamed with Morgan Godbersen, Sarah Cotton and Winterrowd to win the 4x100 relay in 52.145.
Newell-Fonda's team of Bailey Sievers, Emma Stewart, Megan Morenz and Maggie Walker won the sprint medley relay in 2:00.02. Sievers and Megan Morenz teamed with Camryn Wilken and Macy Sievers won the 4x800 relay in 10:45.08. Macy Sievers, Walker, Morenz and Stewart won the 4x200 relay in 1:55.07. Walker, Wilken, Macy Sievers and Bailey Sievers won the 4x400 in 4:27.50.
Bailey Sievers won the 800-meter run in 2:36.19.
Ridge View's team of Madeline Else, Jordan Grothe, Morgan Todd and Emma Vohs won the distance medley in 4:57.32.
Else won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:17.13.
Bishop Heelan's Ella Skinner won the shot put with a toss of 35-9.75. Madison Jochum won the 200-meter dash in 26.73.