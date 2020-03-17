OABCIG junior Cooper Dejean announces commitment to Iowa football program

Then, Dejean got his second pick-six on Oct. 18 in a 41-0 win over Carroll Kuemper Catholic. Dejean took the interception 36 yards to the house that night over the Knights.

Allen believes the best skill Dejean has as a defensive back is his instinct. He can read a play and he likes to study his opponents by watching game film.

“I think you can give him all the tools in the world, but that’s natural,” Allen said of Dejean’s instinct. “If they wait to see what happens, it’s too late. Some kids have that natural anticipation of where the play will be.”

Dejean’s instincts have always been there, but it came fully around during the 2018 season as a sophomore.

“I really started to get comfortable playing, and it started taking off then,” Dejean said. “I think my freshman year, I just had to get used to the pace. Once I got to my sophomore year, I got more and more comfortable playing. The guys around me helped me get more comfortable playing at the varsity level.

Allen recalled a couple of times last season where Dejean and Falcons senior Jake Nieman called out where the opposing play was going to go before the football was even snapped.