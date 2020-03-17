OABCIG junior Cooper Dejean announces commitment to Iowa football program

Cooper Dejean went to bed Monday night not knowing he was going to make a big decision the following day.
Dejean, a junior at OABCIG High School, announced his commitment to the University of Iowa football team on social media Tuesday afternoon.
“I decided it was time,” Dejean said in a telephone interview.
Dejean accepted a full-ride scholarship offer from coach Kirk Ferentz, and Dejean is expected to become a defensive back for the Hawkeyes when he moves to Iowa City in 2021.
Other schools who were interested in Dejean in terms of offers included South Dakota, Virginia, North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Northern Iowa.
According to Falcons coach Larry Allen, Nebraska and Kansas State also expressed interest in Dejean.
Dejean talked with his friends and family in the last couple of weeks, and he felt that Tuesday was the right time to make the decision to play for the Hawkeyes.
“I’ve been thinking about it for awhile,” Dejean said.. “We went through all of my options and ultimately Iowa was the best fit for me I thought. I feel like they presented the best opportunity for me to develop into a great football player and have a chance to play at the next level. I can also get a great education there.
Once Dejean made his decision on Tuesday, he told those closest to him of his decision, then he texted a couple of the Iowa football coaches to spread the news.
Shortly thereafter, Dejean received a call from Ferentz congratulating Dejean on the decision.
“They’re all excited about it,” Dejean said. “We talked about where he sees me as a player. He thinks I fit in just right with them and what I bring to the table.”
The Hawkeyes started looking at Dejean following a visit to a summer camp following his sophomore year.
“I didn’t think it was going to happen as quickly as it did,” Dejean said. “When I went out there for the camp, I didn’t sit down with the coaches, but I went back in August, and listened to what they had planned for me. I was shocked, and it’s a dream come true. I’ve always grown up a Hawkeye fan.”
Dejean was a big factor in helping the Falcons win the Class 2A title in November at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
As a free safety, Dejean had five interceptions for 155 yards. He returned two of those five picks for TDs.
His first one came Sept. 6, 2019, against East Sac County. In that game, Dejean returned the interception for 70 yards in that 57-22 win over Raiders.
Then, Dejean got his second pick-six on Oct. 18 in a 41-0 win over Carroll Kuemper Catholic. Dejean took the interception 36 yards to the house that night over the Knights.
Allen believes the best skill Dejean has as a defensive back is his instinct. He can read a play and he likes to study his opponents by watching game film.
“I think you can give him all the tools in the world, but that’s natural,” Allen said of Dejean’s instinct. “If they wait to see what happens, it’s too late. Some kids have that natural anticipation of where the play will be.”
Dejean’s instincts have always been there, but it came fully around during the 2018 season as a sophomore.
“I really started to get comfortable playing, and it started taking off then,” Dejean said. “I think my freshman year, I just had to get used to the pace. Once I got to my sophomore year, I got more and more comfortable playing. The guys around me helped me get more comfortable playing at the varsity level.
Allen recalled a couple of times last season where Dejean and Falcons senior Jake Nieman called out where the opposing play was going to go before the football was even snapped.
“That gave the rest of the kids confidence,” Allen said. “When they can tell where the ball is going to go based on alignment and personnel, and they don’t have to think so much.”
The Falcons also limited the opposition to run the ball, especially in the second half of the season.
That allowed Dejean to get more pass knockdowns and allow the secondary get more involved in the defensive execution.
“The linemen could pin their ears back more and let the secondary be a bunch of ball hawks,” Allen said.
Dejean also had a successful season as the Falcons’ quarterback.
Dejean had the second most passing yards in the state with 3,546. That was second to West Sioux senior Hunter Dekkers, who had 3,640 yards.
Dejean was also second in the state in pass completions (236) behind Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Daniel Wright (248).
The Falcons junior led the state among all 11-player quarterbacks with 42 touchdowns.
On Tuesday, Dejean was also named onto the Iowa Print Sportswriters Association Class 2A all-state boys basketball team. He was named onto the first team, as he scored 25.6 points per game.