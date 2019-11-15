OABCIG makes first trip to semifinals

OABCIG coach Larry Allen knew he had a talented team coming into the season. But he was unsure of exactly how deep the team could go.
The Falcons went 7-3 last season and qualified for the playoffs before losing in the first round to Southeast Valley. Back from that team were two wide receivers — Cooper DeJean, who was an All-State selection, and Jake Nieman — along with a few key pieces on the defensive end of the ball.
However, Allen had to find a way to replace a 3,000-yard passer in Kaden Ludwig and some pieces on the line.
He was able to plug those holes upfront and he found a way to fill the open spot at quarterback. Allen moved DeJean, who had 1,023 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns last season, to quarterback. DeJean has gone on to become an NCAA Division I recruit after passing for 2,897 yards and 36 touchdowns this season. Plus he's rushed for 1,044 yards and 21 touchdowns.
That's helped OABCIG earn its first-ever trip to the semifinals as the Falcons (11-0) take on Algona (11-0) at the UNI-Dome at 4 p.m. Saturday.
"It's one of those deals where you start practice and set some goals and dreams. The kids just kept plugging away every week and kept improving," Allen said. "We had some breaks go our way and I am just proud of the kids. Everyone thought maybe the playoffs and the district championship was the biggest goal and to make the playoffs.
"You never know how things are going to turn out. It has worked out pretty well for us. The kids have really stuck together and fed off each other this year."
It's started with DeJean. Ludwig was a big hole to fill after throwing for more than 3,000 yards. But Allen had a feeling that DeJean could be an efficient quarterback. DeJean had a chance to play quarterback earlier but it made more sense for the team to have him play wide receiver because with his athletism, he could play almost anywhere on the field.
This season Allen needed that athleticism at quarterback and he's not surprised by DeJean's output this season.
"He's an athlete and puts so much pressure on the defense when plays break down," Allen said.
Nieman and Easton Harms have been DeJean's favorite targets. Nieman has 60 receptions for 1,097 yards and 13 touchdowns and Harms had 74 receptions for 886 yards and seven touchdowns. William Grote had seven touchdown receptions.
OABCIG has had no problems scoring this season. The Falcons have been held under 30 points only twice with a season-low of 26 points in the first round of the playoffs against West Marshall. OABCIG bounced back with 48 points last week against PCM.
Algona's defense has only allowed 29 points in its first two playoffs games but it has allowed more than 30 points twice this season - a 34-33 win over Webster City and a 34-32 win over Spirit Lake.
Cole Lewis, Andrew Hamilton and James Wartick all have 11 tackles for a loss for OABCIG and Wyatt Wegener has three interceptions.
"We've watched some film and have some areas that you think you can take advantage of," Allen said. "We've been able to wear some opponents out. We are just excited to have the opportunity and the community support has been phenomenal all season."
Algona hasn't been held under 30 points this season. Wyatt Wegener has rushed for 1,321 yards and 23 touchdowns on only 98 carries. Tyler Manske has passed for 1,201 yards and 12 touchdowns.
OABCIG has only allowed more than 20 points twice this season with a season-high of 26 points against Storm Lake. Nieman leads the Falcons with 74 tackles.
The Falcons have been proficient at turning teams over. Nieman has five interceptions and DeJean has four. As a team, OABCIG has 18 interceptions and the Falcons have recovered 18 fumbles.
"This year we've done a much better job (of stopping the run)," Allen said. "We changed things up and forced teams into throwing the ball a bit more. Our secondary kids are pretty athletic. We went to a 3-4 defense and you can afford to take some chances upfront."