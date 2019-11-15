OABCIG makes first trip to semifinals

OABCIG coach Larry Allen knew he had a talented team coming into the season. But he was unsure of exactly how deep the team could go.

The Falcons went 7-3 last season and qualified for the playoffs before losing in the first round to Southeast Valley. Back from that team were two wide receivers — Cooper DeJean, who was an All-State selection, and Jake Nieman — along with a few key pieces on the defensive end of the ball.

However, Allen had to find a way to replace a 3,000-yard passer in Kaden Ludwig and some pieces on the line.

He was able to plug those holes upfront and he found a way to fill the open spot at quarterback. Allen moved DeJean, who had 1,023 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns last season, to quarterback. DeJean has gone on to become an NCAA Division I recruit after passing for 2,897 yards and 36 touchdowns this season. Plus he's rushed for 1,044 yards and 21 touchdowns.

That's helped OABCIG earn its first-ever trip to the semifinals as the Falcons (11-0) take on Algona (11-0) at the UNI-Dome at 4 p.m. Saturday.