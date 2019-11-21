OABCIG prepares for classic battle for the Class 2A high school football championship

The OABCIG High School football team is in uncharted territory.

After winning last week’s semifinal against Algona, the Falcons advanced to the Class 2A state championship game for the first time ever. OABCIG takes on Waukon, the top seed, for the 2A title at 1 p.m. Friday at the UNI-Dome.

But it was already a week of firsts last week for OABCIG, which had never even been the semifinals. Not just as OABCIG, but none of former combinations or variations of Odebolt, Arthur, Battle Creek or Ida Grove had ever advanced to the semifinals either.

So the Falcons have already had their week of nerves, or according to long-time head coach Larry Allen, there were no nerves to deal with.

The Falcons just went to the UNI-Dome and even though they fell behind early, they came back, built a two-score lead and acted like it was business as usual.

Which is what impresses Allen about this year’s team. They are able to put their focus on each week in order to take care of the task at hand.