OABCIG prepares for classic battle for the Class 2A high school football championship

The OABCIG High School football team is in uncharted territory.
After winning last week’s semifinal against Algona, the Falcons advanced to the Class 2A state championship game for the first time ever. OABCIG takes on Waukon, the top seed, for the 2A title at 1 p.m. Friday at the UNI-Dome.
But it was already a week of firsts last week for OABCIG, which had never even been the semifinals. Not just as OABCIG, but none of former combinations or variations of Odebolt, Arthur, Battle Creek or Ida Grove had ever advanced to the semifinals either.
So the Falcons have already had their week of nerves, or according to long-time head coach Larry Allen, there were no nerves to deal with.
The Falcons just went to the UNI-Dome and even though they fell behind early, they came back, built a two-score lead and acted like it was business as usual.
Which is what impresses Allen about this year’s team. They are able to put their focus on each week in order to take care of the task at hand.
“It’s just been a whirlwind for the last few weeks. The position to go to the Dome for the first time and to get to go back is really exciting for them,” Allen said. “We’ve talked about it all year that the most important game is that week and they’ve bought into that all season. We have to take care of business in that week and the guys stick to that and that’s what has led to the success we’ve had.”
Now the Falcons (12-0) have their final test against the team that has been at the top of the Class 2A rankings for most of the season, garnering most of the first-place votes and eventually gaining the top seed: Waukon (12-0).
It’s a classic battle in the 2A state title game. OABCIG’s impressive offense against Waukon’s stout defense.
Waukon’s defense has only allowed more than 20 points twice this season - 21 against Crestwood and 36 against North Fayette Valley. Neither of those times were in the playoffs. Waukon allowed 16 points to Tipton in the first round, 12 to West Liberty in the quarterfinals and 14 to Williamsburg last week in the semifinals.
LIncoln Snitker leads Waukon with 87.5 tackles, including eight for loss. Ethan O’Neill has 15 tackles for loss and four sacks and Brennan Sweeney has 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. Avery Rocksvold and Creed Walsh each have five interceptions.
While Waukon’s defense has been stout, especially the playoffs, none of those offenses were as good as OABCIG’s, which leads Class 2A with 555 points scored. That’s an average of 46.25 points score per game. The Falcons have been held under 40 points only three times this season - 28 points to Atlantic, 35 points to Greene County and 26 points to West Marshall.
The Falcons’ offense is led by Cooper DeJean, who leads the state in combined passing and rushing yards. The junior quarterback is 215-of-325 passing (59.9 percent) for 3,294 yards (second in the state) and 40 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 1,125 yards on 114 carries (9.9 yards per attempt) and has scored 22 touchdowns.
Jake Nieman leads the Falcons with 1,204 yards (fourth-most in the state) and 15 touchdowns. Easton Harms, who suffered an ankle injury last week and may not play on Friday, has 89 receptions (second-most in the state) for 1,114 yards and nine touchdowns.
“It’s one of those things, I don’t think they’ve seen an offense that can score as quickly as us,” Allen said. “You never know how a defense is going to line up against us. So we have to figure out our best matchups throughout the night. We feel very comfortable with what we do offensively.
“Some things work better against some alignments so we will see how they try and attack us.”
Waukon’s offense has put up its fair share of points, too. After OABCIG, Waukon has scored the second-most points in 2A with 507, an average of 42.25 per game. But Waukon has been held under 40 points in half of its games, including its last two playoffs games.
Still, Waukon has scored a combined 64 points in those two games.
Quarterback Creed Welch is 131-of-218 (60.1 percent) for 2,109 yards and 26 touchdowns. Dawson Baures has rushed for 1,181 yards and 16 touchdowns on 126 carries (9.4 yards per carries). Ethan O’Neill adds 844 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground on 90 carries (9.4 yards per carry).
“They have a good running back and a good quarterback and they do a lot of trickery to try and gain some possessions,” Allen said. “We need to win first down and get them into second-and-long and third-and-long for us to have success.”
The Falcons just saw a prolific offense, too, in the semifinals. Algona finished the season with the third-most points scored in 2A with 495 and while the Bulldogs scored 32 points against the Falcons, it was a season-low for Algona on the season.
Nieman leads the Falcons with 81 tackles, Ethan Shever has 77.5 and William Grote had 74.
OABCIG has thrived in turning opponents over this season. Nieman has six interceptions, DeJean has four and as a team, the Falcons have 21 interceptions. Sam Devitt has three fumble recoveries and as a team, the Falcons have recovered 18 fumbles.
“In some games, we have given up a lot of yards but not many points,” Allen said. “It’s tough to march 60 to 80 yards without making some mistakes. Each time they have to take more snaps, our chances of success improve on defense.
“Plus we have to win special teams. Last week we were very effective there and we have to win that again to give ourselves a chance.”