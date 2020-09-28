OABCIG remains No. 1, sets up top-three game

For the fifth straight week, OABCIG is the top team in Class 1A as the Falcons stayed at No. 1 with 142 points. OABCIG received 13 of the 15 first-place votes.
With the Falcons at No. 1, it sets up a top-three game on Friday as OABCIG travels to Underwood, which moved up one spot to No. 3 in the 1A poll. Underwood is 5-0 on the season and has 114 points. Van Meter is in second with one first-place vote and 130 points. Sigourney-Keota received the other first-place vote and is in fourth-place.
West Sioux stayed at No. 10 in 1A rankings as the 4-1 Falcons beat an Elk Point-Jefferson team that was receiving votes in South Dakota's Class B poll. The Falcons have 34 points, double the amount they had last week, and are five points behind No. 9 South Central Calhoun.
Sioux City East, which is 4-1, was receiving votes in the Class 4A poll this week. East had six points and was tied with Cedar Rapids Washington as the second team receiving votes. Johnston is No. 10 with 15 points. Southeast Polk is No. 1 in 4A.
There was little movement once again in 3A as No. 1 and five through 10 all stayed the same. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which is 4-1, stayed at No. 9 and has 26 points. Cedar Rapids Xavier is No. 1.
West Lyon, despite remaining undefeated and picking up a 35-0 win this past week over Sheldon, dropped from the top spot in Class 2A. The Wildcats are receiving three of the 15 first-place votes and have 128 points, three points behind Williamsburg, which is 5-0 and has 131 points. Williamsburg has four first-place votes.
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, which is 5-0, stayed at No. 4 in the rankings even though the Lions knocked off previously No. 5 Sioux Center in impressive fashion with a 42-0 victory. The Lions are receiving three first-place votes and have 119 points. Sioux Center dropped to No. 10 with the loss and is 4-1 on the season. Sioux Center's 20 points were four more than Atlantic. Spirit Lake is receiving votes. PCM received five first-place votes and is in third place with 126 points.
In Class A, Woodbury Central suffered a close 26-22 loss to Logan-Magnolia but the 3-2 Wildcats are still receiving votes. They had four points this week and were the third team receiving points. Lisbon is at No. 10 with 12 points. Grundy Center is No. 1.
Remsen St. Mary's stayed in third-place in 8-man with 111 points. The Hawks are 5-0 on the season and are 20 points behind the next two teams as Don Bosco and Audubon are tied for first place.
Newell-Fonda beat Kingsley-Pierson 32-22 and moved up a spot in the ranked to No. 6. The Mustangs are 5-0 and have 67 points, only seven behind Montezuma.
