OABCIG remains No. 1, sets up top-three game

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the fifth straight week, OABCIG is the top team in Class 1A as the Falcons stayed at No. 1 with 142 points. OABCIG received 13 of the 15 first-place votes.

With the Falcons at No. 1, it sets up a top-three game on Friday as OABCIG travels to Underwood, which moved up one spot to No. 3 in the 1A poll. Underwood is 5-0 on the season and has 114 points. Van Meter is in second with one first-place vote and 130 points. Sigourney-Keota received the other first-place vote and is in fourth-place.

West Sioux stayed at No. 10 in 1A rankings as the 4-1 Falcons beat an Elk Point-Jefferson team that was receiving votes in South Dakota's Class B poll. The Falcons have 34 points, double the amount they had last week, and are five points behind No. 9 South Central Calhoun.

Sioux City East, which is 4-1, was receiving votes in the Class 4A poll this week. East had six points and was tied with Cedar Rapids Washington as the second team receiving votes. Johnston is No. 10 with 15 points. Southeast Polk is No. 1 in 4A.

There was little movement once again in 3A as No. 1 and five through 10 all stayed the same. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which is 4-1, stayed at No. 9 and has 26 points. Cedar Rapids Xavier is No. 1.