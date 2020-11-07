OABCIG starts fast, takes away West Sioux's passing attack in dominating quarterfinal win

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- While OABCIG scored 41 points and won by a 27-point margin in its third-round playoff game last week, the Falcons didn't get off to the quickest of starts against Western Christian in that contest.
OABCIG scored 14 points in the first quarter and went into halftime with a 17-3 lead. Most of the damage was done during a 21-point third quarter.
The Falcons wanted to get off to a quicker start in Friday's quarterfinal against West Sioux.
A 28-point first quarter for a 21-point lead counts as a quick start with 13 of those points coming before West Sioux took its first snap on offense.
Even with a 15 to 20 mile per hour wind, OABCIG's offense was clicking on all cylinders on Friday and combined with the four interceptions on defense that took away West Sioux's potent passing attack, OABCIG rolled to a 63-14 Class 1A quarterfinal victory.
"I don't think anybody saw that coming," OABCIG coach Larry Allen said. "We just got out to such a quick lead and the wind was a factor, too. We could score going into the wind and that was really important for us. That's been indicative of us all year. We get off to that good start and it puts so much pressure on the opponent. We've been able to score quickly in possessions and that puts pressure on them to score quickly and that works right into our favor."
OABCIG, which won the 2A state title last season, improves to 10-0 on the season and the Falcons play Sigourney-Keota in the 1A semifinal at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.
OABCIG finished with 473 yards of total offense - 240 on the ground and 233 through the air. Four of OABCIG's touchdowns were 25 yards or more plays with two of those being a 53-yard touchdown pass and a 29-yard scoring strike in the first quarter going into the wind.
"That's the difference, when we can those like that, it makes us pretty tough, of course," Allen said. "Then you turn around and have the wind behind you, things are just that much easier."
Then OABCIG took away West Sioux's passing attack. West Sioux quarterback Dylan Wiggins came into the game averaging 214 passing yards per game.
OABCIG held Wiggins to 15-of-35 passing for 158 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions, all in the first half as the Falcons built a 50-7 lead.
"We knew they were a good team and we had to be ready to play," said OABCIG junior Easton Harms, who had two of the interceptions. "Defensively, we had to be ready to play. Unbelievable game, we came ready to play. We have to come ready next week, too. Week after week, we have to come ready to play."
West Sioux coach Ryan Schwiesow said his team failed to keep up with OABCIG in the first quarter.
"We had to get off to an early start when we had the wind and unfortunately we didn't," Schwiesow said. "(Cooper DeJean) is a really good player and made some really good plays. They have a lot of really good players. They play good football and my hat is off to them. They are more than just Cooper but he's a special player."
The loss ends West Sioux's streak of appearances in the UNI-Dome at three. The Falcons were in the 1A semifinals last year after winning the 1A title two years ago. Three years ago West Sioux was the 2A champions.
The Falcons ended the season with a 9-3 record and it is the seventh-straight winning season for West Sioux and sixth-straight with at least nine victories.
It was the last game for West Sioux seniors Kaleb Huenink, Caden Budde, Jason Topete, Jeshua Cervantes, Chris Schmidt, Dakota Allen and Brady Hawkins.
"I love our seniors, I love thier effort, I can't ask anything more than the effort they gave this year," Schwiesow said. "We did play some young players and our seniors were very patient with them when they were making mistakes early and helped bring them along. The score isn't indicative of as good of a team that we are. I am proud of the kids and proud of the season we had and I know West Sioux football will be back again next year."
West Sioux did have OABCIG third-and-six in its first possession of the game when DeJean, who ran for 198 yards and passed for 233, broke a tackle for a seven-yard gain. Two plays later, DeJean threw it deep into the wind and he hit Harms in stride for a 53-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
"I knew it was coming," said Harms, who had four catches for 99 yards. "Cooper is an amazing quarterback, an amazing player and knew he was going to hit me."
Then OABCIG popped the kickoff up and it hit around the West Sioux 25-yard line. After a couple of bounces, OABCIG recovered the kick at the 27-yard line.
"It couldn't have happened worse. We give up the touchdown, they kickoff and then the ball goes up in the air with the wind," Schwiesow said. "It's hard to simulate something like that, a 20 mile per hour wind with a pop-up kick like that. Things got bad and they just snowballed from there."
On the first play, DeJean broke free for a 27-yard touchdown run. Then with 5:43 left in the first quarter, DeJean added an 87-yard touchdown run for a 20-0 lead.
West Sioux's first score came right after when Wiggins hit Budde on a short pass. Budde got a block, broke a tackle and went 46 yards for the score.
West Sioux forced OACBIG to punt on the next possession but West Sioux couldn't take advantage as Harms came up with his second interception of the game on the first play.
OABCIG closed out the first quarter when DeJean hit Griffin Diersen for a 29-yard touchdown pass for a 28-7 lead going into the second quarter. Diersen finished with 31 yards receiving and 44 yards rushing.
The Falcons added to the lead in the second when DeJean found Cameron Sharkey for a 6-yard touchdown. Sharkey finished with six receptions for 74 yards.
On West Sioux's first play of the ensuing possession, Ethan Shever stepped in front of a pass and went 32 yards for the touchdown.
The final score of the first half came on a Diersen 1-yard run for a 50-7 advantage. Diersen added a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and DeJean scored on a 1-yard run for the 63-7 lead.
West Sioux's second touchdown came when Wiggins hit Aaden Schwiesow, who ran it in for a 13-yard score.
