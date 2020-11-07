OABCIG starts fast, takes away West Sioux's passing attack in dominating quarterfinal win

"We had to get off to an early start when we had the wind and unfortunately we didn't," Schwiesow said. "(Cooper DeJean) is a really good player and made some really good plays. They have a lot of really good players. They play good football and my hat is off to them. They are more than just Cooper but he's a special player."

The loss ends West Sioux's streak of appearances in the UNI-Dome at three. The Falcons were in the 1A semifinals last year after winning the 1A title two years ago. Three years ago West Sioux was the 2A champions.

The Falcons ended the season with a 9-3 record and it is the seventh-straight winning season for West Sioux and sixth-straight with at least nine victories.

It was the last game for West Sioux seniors Kaleb Huenink, Caden Budde, Jason Topete, Jeshua Cervantes, Chris Schmidt, Dakota Allen and Brady Hawkins.

"I love our seniors, I love thier effort, I can't ask anything more than the effort they gave this year," Schwiesow said. "We did play some young players and our seniors were very patient with them when they were making mistakes early and helped bring them along. The score isn't indicative of as good of a team that we are. I am proud of the kids and proud of the season we had and I know West Sioux football will be back again next year."