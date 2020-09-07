OABCIG stays at No. 1 in second AP football poll

There are four Siouxland team ranked in the top-10 in Class 2A. West Lyon, which is coming off a 28-0 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, is receiving a first-place vote and moved up from No. 4 to No. 3 with 95 points. Right behind the Wildcats are their Lyon County rival Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2-0), which defeated a then-ranked West Sioux squad 40-0. The Lions moved from No. 7 to No. 4 with 70 points.

Unity Christian (2-0), which beat a then-ranked Woodbury Central team 27-13, were No. 10 last week and moved up to No. 7 with 37 points. Sioux Center is 2-0 on the season and was receiving votes last week. After beating Western Christian, which was receiving votes last week, 20-14, the Warriors moved into the rankings at No. 10 with 18 points. Even with an 0-2 start, both to ranked teams, Spirit Lake is receiving one vote. PCM is the top-ranked team with 116 points and has 9-of-12 first-place votes.

There are no Siouxland teams ranked in Class A. After its loss to Unity Christian, Woodbury Central (1-1) fell out of the rankings but the Wildcats are the second team receiving votes with six points. West Hancock is the No. 10 team with 16 points. Westwood, which is 2-0 to start the season, received a vote. Grundy Center is the top-ranked team with 7-of-12 first-place votes and 114 points.

In 8-man, Remsen-St. Mary's is coming off a dominating performance over Harris-Lake Park, which was receiving votes last week, 52-0. The Hawks stayed at No. 4 this week but they did earn a No. 1 vote with the 2-0 start. Newell-Fonda (2-0) defeated River Valley 42-26 on Friday and stays at No. 6. There was no movement in the 8-man poll this week. Don Bosco stayed at No. 1 with 9-of-12 first-place votes and 115 points.

