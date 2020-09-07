OABCIG stays at No. 1 in second AP football poll

The Class 2A state champions remained the top-ranked team in Class 1A as OABCIG garnered 10 of the 12 first-place votes in the latest Iowa Associated Press High School football poll that was released on Monday.
OABCIG, which dropped from 2A to 1A this season, beat Spirit Lake, which was receiving votes coming into the game, 27-21. That kept the Falcons, who are 2-0, as the top-ranked team in 1A over Van Meter and South Central Calhoun, who are tied for second with 98 points each. OABCIG has 115 points. Van Meter and South Central Calhoun each received a first-place vote.
West Sioux (1-1) dropped out of the 1A rankings with a loss this past week and are the second team receiving votes with 12 points. West Branch is the No. 10 team with 20 points.
Sioux Rapids (2-0) has 11 points and is the fourth team receiving votes with Sibley-Ocheyedan (2-0) being the fifth team receiving votes with six points.
In Class 3A, Sergeant Bluff-Luton fell from No. 3 down to a tie for eighth place with Webster City after the Warriors, who are 1-1 on the season, lost to Lewis Central, which was ranked No. 5 coming into last Friday's game, 49-28. SB-L received 21 points. Lewis Central moved up to No. 4 after the win and is receiving a first-place vote. Dallas Center-Grimes, which received 7-of-12 first-place votes, are the top-ranked team in 3A with 110 points, well ahead of No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier, which has a first-place vote, with 89 points.
There are four Siouxland team ranked in the top-10 in Class 2A. West Lyon, which is coming off a 28-0 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, is receiving a first-place vote and moved up from No. 4 to No. 3 with 95 points. Right behind the Wildcats are their Lyon County rival Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2-0), which defeated a then-ranked West Sioux squad 40-0. The Lions moved from No. 7 to No. 4 with 70 points.
Unity Christian (2-0), which beat a then-ranked Woodbury Central team 27-13, were No. 10 last week and moved up to No. 7 with 37 points. Sioux Center is 2-0 on the season and was receiving votes last week. After beating Western Christian, which was receiving votes last week, 20-14, the Warriors moved into the rankings at No. 10 with 18 points. Even with an 0-2 start, both to ranked teams, Spirit Lake is receiving one vote. PCM is the top-ranked team with 116 points and has 9-of-12 first-place votes.
There are no Siouxland teams ranked in Class A. After its loss to Unity Christian, Woodbury Central (1-1) fell out of the rankings but the Wildcats are the second team receiving votes with six points. West Hancock is the No. 10 team with 16 points. Westwood, which is 2-0 to start the season, received a vote. Grundy Center is the top-ranked team with 7-of-12 first-place votes and 114 points.
In 8-man, Remsen-St. Mary's is coming off a dominating performance over Harris-Lake Park, which was receiving votes last week, 52-0. The Hawks stayed at No. 4 this week but they did earn a No. 1 vote with the 2-0 start. Newell-Fonda (2-0) defeated River Valley 42-26 on Friday and stays at No. 6. There was no movement in the 8-man poll this week. Don Bosco stayed at No. 1 with 9-of-12 first-place votes and 115 points.
