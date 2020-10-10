OABCIG wraps up unbeaten regular season

OABCIG had to replace several starting linemen but brought back a bevy of skill performers, including DeJean.

“The first couple games we had to get things figured out,” DeJean said. “But now we’re rolling. Our line is playing pretty well and our receivers are doing well, we have everything going right now.”

Senior Kolton Knop had perhaps the biggest play of the game, returning a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown right after Treynor (4-3) had tied the score at 14-14.

DeJean added touchdown jaunts of 27 and 59 yards before halftime, vaulting the Falcons to a 36-14 cushion.

“They got off the ball and really took it to us in the first and second quarters,” OABCIG Coach Larry Allen said. “We just weren’t able to handle their size but fortunately in the second quarter we got things straightened out a little bit. We made some changes defensively and made a couple stops. We’re pretty good when we get it rolling offensively, but they kind of had us on our heels in the first quarter.

“We talked about how special teams were going to be big in a lot of games. Everybody just gets excited after something like that.”

Allen told his team after the game that they had achieved one goal, but several more remain.