OABCIG wraps up unbeaten regular season

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- OABCIG operated mostly under the radar last season, all the way to the Iowa Class 2A state football championship.
This season, it’s been a bit different for the Falcons, who’ve had a target on their proverbial backs from the git-go.
But, when you boast an athlete as talented as Cooper DeJean, things appear a lot easier than they actually are.
DeJean, a University of Iowa recruit, had another night at the office here Friday, running for four touchdowns and passing for two more.
Top-ranked OABCIG rolled to a 57-20 victory over Treynor, wrapping up the Class 1A District 9 championship.
DeJean -- who will play defensive back for the Hawkeyes -- completed 21 of 28 passes for 243 yards and rushed for 120 on just six carries.
The Falcons, who moved down a class this fall, extended their winning streak to 20 games and have a first-round playoff bye. They play either Missouri Valley or East Sac County, two teams they’ve already beaten, in the second round.
The game was tied 14-14 midway through the second quarter, but OABCIG reeled off 43 unanswered points before Treynor scored late in the contest.
“We started out a little slow tonight,” DeJean said. “We kind of got it going in the second quarter. Their energy went down and we just kind of kept the foot on the pedal.”
OABCIG had to replace several starting linemen but brought back a bevy of skill performers, including DeJean.
“The first couple games we had to get things figured out,” DeJean said. “But now we’re rolling. Our line is playing pretty well and our receivers are doing well, we have everything going right now.”
Senior Kolton Knop had perhaps the biggest play of the game, returning a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown right after Treynor (4-3) had tied the score at 14-14.
DeJean added touchdown jaunts of 27 and 59 yards before halftime, vaulting the Falcons to a 36-14 cushion.
“They got off the ball and really took it to us in the first and second quarters,” OABCIG Coach Larry Allen said. “We just weren’t able to handle their size but fortunately in the second quarter we got things straightened out a little bit. We made some changes defensively and made a couple stops. We’re pretty good when we get it rolling offensively, but they kind of had us on our heels in the first quarter.
“We talked about how special teams were going to be big in a lot of games. Everybody just gets excited after something like that.”
Allen told his team after the game that they had achieved one goal, but several more remain.
“We lost a great group of kids last year so you have to find their replacements,” Allen said. “Some of these kids got some time last year, just maybe not in a starting role, and have stepped in and done an outstanding job for us.
“The kids just take it one game at a time, they’re really focused on the most important game we have is the one we have that week. They’ve done a great job with that.”
