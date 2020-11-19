Offensive line ready for final test for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

“We’ve played good football on the offense. We had 400 yards of total offense leading up to this,” Eben said. “We have momentum rolling into this game and the guys feel confident and know the game. In-game adjustments will be key for us, which is no different than other week. Get guys lined up to where they need to be and get the playmakers in open space.”

Defensively, the Lions have only allowed more than 20 points once this season.

CL/GLR has 19 interceptions as Lutmer and Spiess have four each and Jacob Pytleski has three.

Winkel has 35.5 tackles, 6.5 for a loss and Moore has five sacks, six tackles for loss and 30.6 tackles. Rasmussen adds 38 tackles and six for a loss and Kayden Van Berkum has 36.5 tackles, 5.5 for a loss. Meyer leads the team with 52 tackles.

Waukon leans on the run but senior Creed Welch has passed for 1,163 yards this season with 14 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 672 yards and 11 scores.

Welch suffered an injury in the first half against Prairie City-Monroe last week and Sean Cooper took over. Cooper passed for 12 yards and ran for 27.

The Lions are preparing as if Welch will be ready to go for the title game.