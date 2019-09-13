SOUTH SIOUX -- South Sioux fell behind by two scores early and an attempt at a comeback was quickly ended as the Cardinals fell to Omaha Gross 54-25 on Friday.
Omaha Gross hit on two touchdown passes to go up 13-0 when South Sioux answered with a long touchdown pass of its own.
However, Omaha Gross quickly answered with a touchdown pass of its own to go back up 20-6, which was the score at the end of the first quarter.
A 30-yard touchdown pass in the second put Omaha Gross up 26-6.
South Sioux answered with a score but Omaha Gross got a touchdown right before the half to go up 33-12.
A South Sioux turnover led to a 22-yard touchdown for Omaha Gross and a 64-yard touchdown pass gave the Cougars a 47-12 lead.
South Sioux did get a score before the fourth quarter but Omaha Gross held off the Cardinals for the 54-25 victory.
It was the first win of the season for Omaha Gross as South Sioux falls to 1-2 on the season.