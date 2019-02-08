OMAHA - No. 1 South Sioux City (Class B) nearly overcame a 15 -point halftime hole but fell just short dropping a 58-55 River Cities Conference girls basketball game at No. 8 Gross Catholic Friday.
The loss snapped South Sioux's 10-game winning streak.
The Cardinals were down 32-17 at the break but out scored the Cougars 20-12 in the third quarter to pull within seven points going to the final frame. McKenna Sidzyik had a game-high 24 points to lead Gross.
Hannah Storm had 16 points to lead the Cardinals (17-6 overall and 5-2 RCC). McKenna Sims also had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds while Tiffany Tinker had 10 points.
South Sioux City hosts the Subdistrict B-5 that starts Monday with the Cardinals facing Schuyler at 5:30 p.m. The winner of that game will take on the winner of another matchup between Columbus and Blair Tuesday.