Owen Hoak's late season audible pays off before state swimming meet

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Spartans coach Eric Hoak watched his son, Owen, swim fast in a 50-yard split in a 200-yard freestyle relay race a few weeks ago, and both of their plans changed slightly.

Owen Hoak, an East High School junior, was about to swim in some open 50-yard dashes, which Eric Hoak coins as “splash-and-dash” races.

Owen Hoak will compete in the 50-yard individual race on Saturday at the Iowa boys swimming state meet in Iowa City. He is one of seven Spartans swimmers who earned a spot at the state meet this weekend.

The plan for Owen Hoak all along was to qualify for state in the 200 freestyle, even as a freshman and a sophomore. He made it to past state meets in relays, but Owen Hoak wanted to prove to himself that he was good enough to make it individually.

When Eric Hoak saw Owen swim a fast split as a member of the 200 free relay, the Spartans coach experimented with Owen in the 50 individual race.

“It was an eye-opener,” Owen Hoak said. “The seniors last year had the same times I had this year. Being at that same level is amazing.”

So, the two had a conversation about it at home in the last week of January.