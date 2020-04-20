Park Jefferson plans to hold races on Saturday

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- About three weeks ago, Park Jefferson Speedway owner Adam Adamson called up well-known sprint car driver and racing promoter Terry McCarl.
The plan was to try and hold a race at Park Jefferson Speedway on Saturday, April 25.
The two went over the recommended guidelines set forth by the CDC, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and what regulations would need to be followed during the coronavirus pandemic in order to hold a major event.
Adamson and McCarl came up with a number of ideas. The number of cars entered and those in the pit area would be limited along with the number of fans in attendance. Certain areas of attendance would need to be closed, the track had to go cashless and fans have to wear protective gear, such as facemasks. Adamson went over the plans with different Union County officials before moving ahead with plans.
Then, last week, it was announced that Front Row Challenges Enterprises LLC will bring racing to Park Jefferson Speedway on Saturday with Winged 410 Sprint Cars and IMCA Mods at the Open Wheel Nationals event presented by Real-Geese Silhouette Decoys.
"We have some great drivers coming from all over the country. We haven't been able to race sprint cars since February," said McCarl, who is the President of FRC Enterprises LLC. "We are trying hard to put on a clean show and follow the guidelines and show that they can follow the guidelines. We are cutting out the frills and minimalizing everything to get everyone on the road safely. ... I think it will be a good event. We have those guys ready to race and the face fans are dying to see a race.
Adamson didn't just want to hold a race, either. One of his goals was to stimulate the economy in North Sioux City with Saturday's event.
"We talked to the Hampton Inn and they are almost sold out. We talked to McDonald's because we are going to have a limited concessions stand and that McDonald's should be prepared and we talked to Casey's. This stimulates the economy in the best and safest way it can," Adamson said. "We are doing all of the things we can to comply with the guidelines."
Adamson employs 25 people at Park Jefferson Speedway and all of them will be wearing masks and gloves.
"We will be all cashless, no cash on the spectator side," Adamson said. "In the concession area, it will be all cards and we won't have a souvenir stand plus no tickets sold at the front gate. We want to minimize contact. No handling of money. We have the ability to do this all cashless."
Noem was asked Monday about Saturday's event at Park Jefferson Speedway during her press conference. She said she had not heard of the event and she will communicate with those that are putting on the event.
On its Facebook page, the Union County Sheriff's Office posted that it is aware of the event on Saturday and that the track organizers are very aware of the CDC recommendations.
"I talked with the Union County Sheriff and they have no intentions to take any legal action and they will be there to assist with us," Adamson said.
Park Jefferson Speedway holds more than 4,000 spectators. Two enclosed areas will not be open for the event and no one can stand on the catwalk. Tickets for the event were also limited to 700. McCarl said they could've sold more tickets according to the guidelines but he wanted to be well within the guidelines, thus limiting it to 700 spectators. Families can sit together but others need to be six feet apart.
All 700 tickets were sold out by Sunday and no walk-ups will be accepted, per the guidelines laid out.
"We are doing a lot of stuff. Six feet in between, everyone come with masks or whatever you go to Walmart with. We will be handing out masks. There's a limited menu with concessions and we are going to have markings on the floors of where to walk," McCarl said. "No tickets will be sold that day to lessen all interaction and we are sold-out. We could easily get a lot of people in but we are following the guidelines.
"If you are at risk at all, please stay at home and watch it on pay per view and hopefully we can put on a good show for the folks."
Saturday's event can be streamed live on pay per view on SpeedShiftTV for $29.99.
"I hope fans can tune in and watch it," McCarl said. "Don't come to the track if you don't have tickets. Punch up SpeedShiftTV and have a great time."
According to Adamson, 140 cars can fit in the pit area. But Adamson is limiting the entries to less than 100 to follow the safety guidelines. For the Winged 410 Sprint Cars, only 32 entries are allowed, same with the IMCA Mods, meaning the pit area will have less than half of the 140 cars it can fit with 64.
Plus each racing team will be allotted just 10 people total to sign in under the car number, allowing plenty of space between teams and fewer in-person interactions. No one will be allowed to go from the pit area to the spectator area or vice versa throughout the night.
"We are going overboard. We could allow even more people but we are not, we are taking less than we could. We could have more cars but we are not," McCarl said. "We are following the guidelines above and beyond. We are trying to show anyone in power that we can do a race like this and ease back into normalcy. That's our goal, to keep it as safe as we can and put on a good show."
If Saturday's event works, Adamson and McCarl both hope this opens up possibilities for other smaller tracks.
"We certainly hope this opens the door for other small racetracks to be able to race and in trying to do so in a safe environment," Adamson said. "We are excited with the interest this has drawn in the racing community and racers are coming from all over."
Entries almost full
Even though the car entries only opened up a week ago, all of the entries are about full.
As of Monday morning, there were only five spots remaining for the Winged 410 Sprint Cars and all of the spots have been filled for the IMCA Mods.
Some of the notable names for the Winged 410 Sprint Cars include Rock Rapids resident Jodi Rosenboom, Aaron Reutzel, Wade Nygaard, Ian Madsen, Austin McCarl, Carson McCarl, Kerry Madsen and Parker Price-Miller. A number of drivers are from the Midwest along with drivers from Texas and Georgia and Madsen is from Australia.
Former NASCAR drivers Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace are both entered in the IMCA Mods races.
Hot laps start at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. There will be four Winged 410 Sprint Car heads, four mod heats and along with a B-Main and an A-Main for both divisions for a total of 12 races.
The winner of the A-Main for the Winged 410 Sprint Cars will receive $5,000 and the winner of the A-Main for the IMCA Mods will receive $1,000.
Park Jefferson's schedule
Racing at Park Jefferson Speedway was scheduled to start on April 16-18 with two IMCA Defrosters planned on April 17 and April 18. But last weekend was called off.
Normally, this would be the weekend of the South Dakota Sprint Car Nationals at Park Jefferson, but that event has been postponed until July 11. That event pays out $10,000 but a large crowd is needed for that event.
"We would need 2,000 people in the stands for that and there is no feasible way to do that now," Adamson said. "So we postponed that and in its place, we are running this race because it allowed us to cap the number of entries while still having an interesting race. This Saturday's event is a great event. We draw from all over the Midwest and the country. Sioux City is viewed as a great place to come and be in front of some potential sponsors and a big crowd. There's a lot of great racing in Sioux City."
Adamson plans to run the rest of his schedule. After Saturday's event, Park Jefferson Speedway will host the Tri-State Late Models on May 16 and will have the annual Memorial Day Clash the weekend after. The last event is scheduled for Aug. 7-8 with the seventh annual J&J Fitting Iron Cup.
"We've got some great events coming up," Adamson said. "We will probably have a lot of the same guys that we have this weekend. We hope to put on great racing events on the track."
