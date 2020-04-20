Park Jefferson plans to hold races on Saturday

Adamson didn't just want to hold a race, either. One of his goals was to stimulate the economy in North Sioux City with Saturday's event.

"We talked to the Hampton Inn and they are almost sold out. We talked to McDonald's because we are going to have a limited concessions stand and that McDonald's should be prepared and we talked to Casey's. This stimulates the economy in the best and safest way it can," Adamson said. "We are doing all of the things we can to comply with the guidelines."

Adamson employs 25 people at Park Jefferson Speedway and all of them will be wearing masks and gloves.

"We will be all cashless, no cash on the spectator side," Adamson said. "In the concession area, it will be all cards and we won't have a souvenir stand plus no tickets sold at the front gate. We want to minimize contact. No handling of money. We have the ability to do this all cashless."

Noem was asked Monday about Saturday's event at Park Jefferson Speedway during her press conference. She said she had not heard of the event and she will communicate with those that are putting on the event.

On its Facebook page, the Union County Sheriff's Office posted that it is aware of the event on Saturday and that the track organizers are very aware of the CDC recommendations.