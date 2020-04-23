Park Jefferson, Raceway Park to race without fans on Saturday and Sunday

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- Park Jefferson Speedway and Raceway Park will both still have races on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, but neither one will be racing in front of fans.
Under pressure from Gov. Kristi Noem and other state and local officials, both southeast South Dakota tracks on Thursday announced scaled back plans for the weekend. Park Jefferson had sold 700 tickets for its races Saturday and Raceway Park sold 500 tickets for its races on Sunday. The races will go on as planned but with empty grandstands.
"After discussions with the South Dakota Department of Health, other state officials and county commissioners, Front Row Challenge Motorsports and Park Jefferson Speedway have decided to run Saturday's Open Wheel Nationals event without spectators," according to the release from Park Jefferson Speedway. "Governor Noem and her team have been doing a great job leading our state and have asked citizens to be smart and innovative in how they operate. While we felt we were innovative in how we were addressing fan safety by abiding by the CDC guidelines, we also know the importance of working with our officials and guidance on fan attendance."
Noem thanked organizers for making their decisions.
"The governor has been awesome. They did not tell us that we could not do this. We decided on our own to comprise with her and the county commissioners," said Terry McCarl, President of Front Row Challenge Motorsports, LLC, which played a major role is setting up the races at Park Jefferson Speedway. "We want to make sure we can ease back in and we don't want to be a detriment. Our goal is to make sure other tracks and other people can get started sooner rather than later. We thought this was the better move to ease back in rather than all at once."
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Noem urged spectators not to go to the races in order to continue social distancing guidelines but she stated that she wasn't going to stop the races. The decisions would ultimately be up to the organizers at Park Jefferson Speedway and Raceway Park.
"We don't want anyone to have an issue. This way the grandstands will be empty and if the guys in the pit area want to go there to spread out, they can," Raceway Park promoter Denny Moore said. "The only thing is it's not going to break even for us. The governor was happy we are doing this. Maybe in a couple of weeks, maybe try again and hopefully things will be better."
Park Jefferson can seat more than 4,000 spectators but decided to sell just 700 tickets for the event. The event sold out in a couple of days. Park Jefferson will reimburse ticket holders.
"We've already refunded the money. The race is not canceled and is going on as planned. If you are not with a team, you cannot come," McCarl said. "We are not allowing fans in the stands and there will be eight to 10 feet in between pit areas, which is more than the six feet social distancing. We are still recommending everyone to wear facemasks."
The races at Park Jefferson Speedway on Saturday can still be viewed on SpeedShiftTV for $29.99. Hot laps are scheduled for 6:15 p.m. at Park Jefferson and the races will features Winged 410 Sprint Cars and IMCA Modifieds.
McCarl said there are still 32 cars entered in both divisions.
The races at Raceway Park, which is located right next to Park Jefferson Speedway, can be seen on Advantageracing.tv. The races at Raceway Park will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Raceway Park. There will be five divisions of IMCA races with 20 races total.
"For most people, going to it would cost $30. Now you can sit at home with your own beverages and watch it for the same money on Advantage Racing," Moore said. "It's a big deal for us becuase the bottom line will be zero but we are going to put it on anyway."
Raceway Park has seating for more than 1,000 spectators but limited tickets to 500, which sold out in a couple days, also.
"Racing will continue as planned, however, due to the pressure we have been receiving from the South Dakota Governors office, county commissioner's office, the health department and the CDC, we have decided to continue the races this Sunday, April 26, 2020, as planned, however, we will not have those of you that planned on coming in as spectators into the grandstands as planned," Raceway Park officials said in a Facebook post. "We will offer complete refunds."
McCarl said it is huge to still be able to run races even if it is without fans.
"It's good to get back to a little bit of normalcy, even for a glimmer of hope," McCarl said. "We are addicted to this stuff and it is their passion just like others have passion for other sports. If we have to race without fans in the stands, we might lose money, but hopefully people watch it. This might be how we have to promote races for a bit."
