Park Jefferson, Raceway Park to race without fans on Saturday and Sunday

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- Park Jefferson Speedway and Raceway Park will both still have races on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, but neither one will be racing in front of fans.

Under pressure from Gov. Kristi Noem and other state and local officials, both southeast South Dakota tracks on Thursday announced scaled back plans for the weekend. Park Jefferson had sold 700 tickets for its races Saturday and Raceway Park sold 500 tickets for its races on Sunday. The races will go on as planned but with empty grandstands.

"After discussions with the South Dakota Department of Health, other state officials and county commissioners, Front Row Challenge Motorsports and Park Jefferson Speedway have decided to run Saturday's Open Wheel Nationals event without spectators," according to the release from Park Jefferson Speedway. "Governor Noem and her team have been doing a great job leading our state and have asked citizens to be smart and innovative in how they operate. While we felt we were innovative in how we were addressing fan safety by abiding by the CDC guidelines, we also know the importance of working with our officials and guidance on fan attendance."

Noem thanked organizers for making their decisions.