Paul Bruns wins DAK XVII Conference meet
PREP GOLF

Paul Bruns wins DAK XVII Conference meet

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. -- Paul Bruns added a DAK XVII Conference golf medal to his case after the Dakota Valley senior won the conference championship on Monday at Rocky Run Golf Course.

Bruns shot a two-over par 73 to claim the conference medalist honors by two strokes over West Central's Trey Even.

Dakota Valley finished in eighth-place as a team at the conference meet. Tea won the conference title by 13 strokes over Lennox.

Isaac Bruns added an 89 for Dakota Valley. Logan Collette had a 99 and Ben Niemeyer and Tyler Cornelsen each shot a 100. Dylan Lukken added a 102.

