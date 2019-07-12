The pinnacle of off-season wrestling starts this weekend as USMC Cadet and Junior National Championships begin in Fargo, North Dakota, this weekend.
Northwest Iowa will be well represented at nationals in Fargo. Some of those that will be wrestling for Team Iowa from Northwest Iowa are Woodbury Central's Wade Mitchell and Beau Klingensmith, West Sioux's Adam Allard, Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel and Ty Koedam and Sibley-Ocheyedan's Trey Schuck.
Woodbury Central assistant coach Jordan Bremer, who is associated with Team Iowa, thinks it may be the biggest contingent of wrestlers from Northwest Iowa ever at Fargo.
"To see this many kids qualify for Fargo, it's a great representation for us," Bremer said. "No matter what school they go to, it's great having that many kids from this side of the state and it will only make everyone better because they are seeing their peers doing well.
"I just hope those guys go up there and wrestle hard and represent Northwest Iowa and grow freestyle wrestling. Seeing the participation number go up, these guys are a big reason why and Morningside is doing a great thing with freestyle here."
Wrestling starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday with Cadet Freestyle. The finals for Cadet Freestyle are on Monday. Junior Men's Freestyle starts on Sunday and the finals are Tuesday. Cadet Women Freestyle starts on Saturday and the finals are on Sunday. Junior Women's Freestyle starts on Tuesday and ends on Wednesday. Greco-Roman wrestling starts on Wednesday and ends on Friday, July 19.
Now that Northwest Iowa has a good contingent in Fargo, the next goal is to have the wrestlers make deep runs at the tournament.
"I think all of these guys are going in with the mindset that now they are there, do something with it," Bremer said. "There will be college coaches from every level there. There are kids that are ranked by Intermat and Flo Wrestling there and if you can do well, you can make a name for yourself an put yourself in a good position."
Mitchell and Allard are two state champions - Allard is going after his fourth state title this upcoming winter - who are hoping a good showing at Fargo will help draw more college interest.
"Obviously I hope I can get on the podium and I will take it one match at a time. I believe I have the potential," Allard said. "Obviously, if I perform well, I could get more colleges on me. I am focusing hard on the tournament. I am not trying to worry about colleges right now, just the tournament."
Allard has offers from South Dakota State and Northern Iowa. He has official visits scheduled with Iowa, Iowa State and Wisconsin.
This is Allard's third trip to Fargo. He hasn't placed at Fargo before but he's made some changes to how he treats his offseason training. He finished second at the Northern Plains tournament in freestyle and Greco and he finished third in Greco at a tournament in The Netherlands.
"I know I haven't competed very well past summers but I am up there with the top guys and I might be underrated. I hope to be up there at the top of the podium," Allard said. "I know past summers haven't gone my way. It might have been my training or taking time off which I shouldn't have. I am more ready now and I've been wrestling on and on this summer. I just want to get higher on the podium in Fargo."
It's also the third trip to Fargo for Gaukel.
Mitchell is also hoping a good performance in Fargo draws the eyes of some colleges. According to Bremer, Minnesota has been in contact with him about the defending state champ. Mitchell has visited Northern Iowa and Augustana, SDSU has reached out along with Iowa State.
Mitchell finished in second place at the Western Regional in Las Vegas already this summer.
"I think he's done everything he can. He's exposed himself to a lot of programs in the last year and is a diamond in the rough," Bremer said. "He has caught the eyes of a lot of programs. If he has a good tournament, it will take it even further than what it is now."
Bremer isn't just looking for Northwest Iowa wrestlers to have a good tournament. He thinks Team Iowa could have a solid tournament as well.
"I think looking at the depth of Iowa, it's pretty great, up there with Ohio, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Oklahoma," Bremer said. "I think we have a lot of guys that can go deep in the tournament."