Pod assignments released for first two rounds of Iowa football playoffs

BOONE, Iowa -- With the playoffs open to everyone - excluding programs that aren't playing or are opting out for the playoffs - the first and second round of the IHSAA football playoffs were going to look different this season.
On Saturday, the IHSAA released the first and second round pod assignments that will be played the next two Fridays, starting with the first-round games on Oct. 18.
Each class has a bit of a different format but pods will be redrawn after the second-round games are completed.
There are 36 playoff teams in Class 4A with 28 teams receiving first-round byes.
Sioux City East with its 6-1 record is one of those receiving a bye. The Black Raiders will host Ankeny Centennial (1-5) on Friday, Oct. 23, in Pod No. 1.
North, at 3-4, also received a bye and will travel to Dowling Catholic (5-1) on Friday, Oct. 23, in Pod No. 15. West, at 0-7, did not receive a bye and travels to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (1-5) this upcoming Friday. Thomas Jefferson beat West 41-23 on Friday.
There are 53 teams in 3A and 11 received a first-round bye.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which is 5-2, received a bye and hosts the winner of Denison-Schleswig and Carroll in Pod No. 1.
Spencer, which is also 5-2, received the bye for Pod No. 2 and hosts the winner of Bishop Heelan (1-6) and Humboldt (4-3). That game is this upcoming Friday in Humboldt.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (4-2) received a bye in Pod No. 3 and faces the winner of Le Mars (1-5) at Storm Lake (2-4). Storm Lake won the previous meeting this season Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley has wins over both.
In 2A, there are 54 teams and 10 received first-round byes.
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (7-0) received a first-round bye in Pod No. 1 and faces the winner of Sheldon (2-5) at Unity Christian (4-3). The Lions have wins over both of those teams and Unity Christian defeated Sheldon earlier this fall.
West Lyon (6-1) got the first-round bye in Pod No. 2 and hosts the winner of MOC-Floyd Valley (0-7) at Sioux Center (5-2). West Lyon has wins over both and Sioux Center handled MOC-Floyd Valley earlier this season.
In Pod No. 3, Spirit Lake (4-2) received a first-round bye and faces the winner of Clear Lake (2-5) and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (3-4). Spirit Lake beat GHV this past week.
In Pod No. 4, Okoboji (1-6) is at Estherville-Lincoln Central (5-1) in the first round and Cherokee (1-3) is at Algona (3-3).
For Class 1A, there are 54 teams and 10 received a first-round bye.
West Sioux (5-2) earned the first-round bye for Pod No. 1 and faces the winner of Hinton (1-4) at Sibley-Ocheyedan (4-2). Sibley-Ocheyedan beat Hinton earlier this season and West Sioux defeated the Generals this past week.
In Pod No. 3, Western Christian (4-3) was given the first-round bye and hosts the winner of MVAOCOU (0-7) at Treynor (4-3). The Rams lost to Treynor earlier this season.
Sioux Central (2-5) faces South Central Calhoun (6-1) in the first round of Pod No. 6. In the other first-round Pod No. 6 game, Jesup (2-5) is at Dike-New Hartford (5-2).
OABCIG (7-0) received a first-round bye in Pod No. 16 and faces the winner of Missouri Valley (1-6) and East Sac (2-5). East Sac defeated Missouri Valley earlier this season and OABCIG has beaten both teams.
Class A has 59 teams and only five received a first-round bye.
In Pod No. 1, Westwood (2-4) travels to South O'Brien (4-3) and the other first-round game is Akron-Westfield (2-5) at Ridge View (4-2).
MMCRU (1-6) is at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (5-2) in a first-round Pod No. 2 game and Gehlen Catholic (2-4) is at Alta-Aurelia (4-3). H-M-S beat MMCRU earlier this season.
Woodbury Central beat West Monona 63-6 this past Friday and that's a first-round game in Pod No. 14 this upcoming Friday as West Monona (3-4) travels to Woodbury Central (4-3). On the other side, Sidney (0-7) is at Council Bluffs St. Albert (4-2).
Lawton-Bronson (4-2) hosts Tri-Center (2-4) in a first-round game in Pod No. 14. AHSTW (2-2) is at Riverside (6-1) on the other side.
There are 61 teams in the 8-man playoffs and three teams received first-round byes.
Remsen St. Mary's (7-0) hosts GTRA (1-6) in the first round of Pod No. 1 and the Hawks defeated GTRA this past Friday. On the other side, Boyer Valley (2-5) is at West Harrison (3-4).
In Pod No. 2, Newell-Fonda (6-1) hosts West Bend-Mallard (1-6) in the first round. The Mustangs beat West Bend-Mallard earlier in the season. The other first-round game is Kingsley-Pierson (3-4) hosting Ar-We-Va (3-4). The Panthers haven't played Ar-We-Va but K-P did lose to Newell-Fonda earlier this season.
River Valley (1-5) is at Harris-Lake Park (4-2) in a first-round Pod No. 3 game. The winner faces Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-0), which has a first-round bye.
PHOTOS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Spencer football
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer football
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer football
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer football
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer football
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer football
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer football
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer football
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer football
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!