Pod assignments released for first two rounds of Iowa football playoffs

BOONE, Iowa -- With the playoffs open to everyone - excluding programs that aren't playing or are opting out for the playoffs - the first and second round of the IHSAA football playoffs were going to look different this season.

On Saturday, the IHSAA released the first and second round pod assignments that will be played the next two Fridays, starting with the first-round games on Oct. 18.

Each class has a bit of a different format but pods will be redrawn after the second-round games are completed.

There are 36 playoff teams in Class 4A with 28 teams receiving first-round byes.

Sioux City East with its 6-1 record is one of those receiving a bye. The Black Raiders will host Ankeny Centennial (1-5) on Friday, Oct. 23, in Pod No. 1.

North, at 3-4, also received a bye and will travel to Dowling Catholic (5-1) on Friday, Oct. 23, in Pod No. 15. West, at 0-7, did not receive a bye and travels to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (1-5) this upcoming Friday. Thomas Jefferson beat West 41-23 on Friday.

There are 53 teams in 3A and 11 received a first-round bye.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which is 5-2, received a bye and hosts the winner of Denison-Schleswig and Carroll in Pod No. 1.