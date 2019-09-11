{{featured_button_text}}

The Journal sports staff — sports editor Justin Rust and assistant sports editor Zach James — discuss the Siouxland area games for Week 3.

The two talk about the East vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton game and Friday's games, including Lawton-Bronson vs. Hinton, North vs. West and why Dakota Valley defeated Yankton last week. 

As a bonus, Justin and Zach talk about the Iowa at Iowa State football game. 

SCJPreps: Week 3 preview of Siouxland area football games

To listen to previous episodes, click here. 

