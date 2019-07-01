{{featured_button_text}}

In the No. 3 edition of the SCJPreps podcast, assistant sports editor Zach James and sports editor Justin Rust discuss the following topics: 

  • North High School senior Hailey Hoogers earning her 50th career win
  • East senior Chasity Johnson got her 600th career strikeout as East cruised to a 16-4 win on Monday.
  • The Class 1A and 2A district brackets were released. Which teams will make it to the substate? 

Click on the widget below to listen to the episode. 

SCJPreps: Breaking down the Class 1A, 2A baseball district brackets

Here's last week's episode: 

SCJPreps: Catching up on the summer

