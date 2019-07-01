In the No. 3 edition of the SCJPreps podcast, assistant sports editor Zach James and sports editor Justin Rust discuss the following topics:
- North High School senior Hailey Hoogers earning her 50th career win
- East senior Chasity Johnson got her 600th career strikeout as East cruised to a 16-4 win on Monday.
- The Class 1A and 2A district brackets were released. Which teams will make it to the substate?
- Who benefits from the Arena Wrestling Academy?
SIOUX CITY — Hailey Hoogers held Lawton-Bronson to only three hits as the Stars won 6-0 on Monday.
