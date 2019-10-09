In this week's episode, assistant sports editor Zach James and sports editor Justin Rust break down the first week of the Iowa High School Athletic Association RPI rankings. There are some teams sitting on the bubble, and some of those teams need to win to make the playoffs cut.
To listen to the show, click below:
- Le Mars at Bishop Heelan
- Spencer at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- West Des Moines Dowling Catholic at East
- West at Southeast Polk
- North at Des Moines Hoover
- South Sioux at Omaha Roncalli
- Lennox at Dakota Valley
- West Lyon at West Sioux
- South O' Brien at Gehlen Catholic
- Tri-Center at Lawton-Bronson
- Harris-Lake Park at Newell-Fonda
- Denison-Schleswig at Storm Lake
