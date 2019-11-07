PODCAST: Journal sports staff breaks down high school football state quarterfinal playoff games

Journal sports editor Justin Rust and assistant sports editor Zach James go through all seven area IHSAA quarterfinal games, and tell you which one will win in each game.
The seven games discussed are:
You have free articles remaining.
- Norwalk at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Prairie City-Monroe at OABCIG
- Treynor at West Sioux
- West Lyon at Dike-New Hartford
- Woodbury Central at North Tama
- South O'Brien at West Hancock
- Fremont-Mills at Remsen St. Mary's
The winners of these games will advance to the state semifinals next week at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
To listen to past episodes, click here:
SCJPreps: 2019 high school football season podcasts
Justin Rust and Zach James tell you which game this week has the biggest weight entering Iowa district play.
Journal sports editor Justin Rust and assistant sports editor Zach James discuss the games involving metro teams and Siouxland area teams.
Zach James and Justin Rust break down the area high school football games for the week of Sept. 13, 2019. The guys also discuss the Iowa vs. I…
Assistant sports editor Zach James speaks with Dakota Valley coach Jeff VanDenHul in advance of the Panthers’ Week 2 game against Yankton.
Zach James and Justin Rust break down what happened in Week 1, and what that means coming up in Week 2. The guys preview the metro teams’ cale…
Journal sports editor Justin Rust and assistant sports editor Zach James discuss the landscape of the area teams, and which teams they think w…