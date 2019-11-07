You are the owner of this article.
PODCAST: Journal sports staff breaks down high school football state quarterfinal playoff games
SCJPREPS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PODCAST

PODCAST: Journal sports staff breaks down high school football state quarterfinal playoff games

Journal sports editor Justin Rust and assistant sports editor Zach James go through all seven area IHSAA quarterfinal games, and tell you which one will win in each game. 

SCJPREPS Week 11: State quarterfinals pack a punch of big games

The seven games discussed are: 

  • Norwalk at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  • Prairie City-Monroe at OABCIG
  • Treynor at West Sioux
  • West Lyon at Dike-New Hartford
  • Woodbury Central at North Tama
  • South O'Brien at West Hancock
  • Fremont-Mills at Remsen St. Mary's 

The winners of these games will advance to the state semifinals next week at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. 

