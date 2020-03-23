PODCAST: Journal sports staff breaks down Siouxland basketball championship teams

It's been awhile, and we're sorry for being away for so long, but it was a busy ending to the winter sports season. In this episode, assistant sports editor Zach James and sports editor Justin Rust review the state basketball tournaments in Iowa and Nebraska.
The guys start off with the Iowa and Nebraska boys basketball tournaments then shift their focus to the girls state tournaments in both states.
Click on the following link to listen to past SCJPreps episodes -- and subscribe, of course -- and we'll return soon with a wrestling season-in-review and our take on what lies ahead for the future.
Here are some stories looking back at state basketball:
DES MOINES, Iowa -- The confetti fell, and so did some tears from some of the faces of the B…
Morenz, the Mustangs' lone senior, closed an unforgettable comeback for Newell-Fonda with a layup in the final seconds to beat Bishop Garrigan 65-63 in the Class 1A championship game. "I can’t honestly describe it. It’s that awesome," she said.
It’s the fourth boys basketball championship in Boyden-Hull’s history. The last three came in 2003, 2012 and 2013.
During the second half of a Class 4A game, Ankeny's Braxton Bayless took to the free throw line for two shots as the result of a technical foul. He made both of them -- in dead silence. That’s the moment I knew COVID-19 had taken over sports.
When the buzzer sounded, it was all smiles for coach Cory Meyer and the Wolverines, who collected their second straight state title in dominant fashion 61-47 over Grand Island Central Catholic in the final game of the state tournament.