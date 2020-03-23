You are the owner of this article.
PODCAST: Journal sports staff breaks down Siouxland basketball championship teams
It's been awhile, and we're sorry for being away for so long, but it was a busy ending to the winter sports season. In this episode, assistant sports editor Zach James and sports editor Justin Rust review the state basketball tournaments in Iowa and Nebraska. 

The guys start off with the Iowa and Nebraska boys basketball tournaments then shift their focus to the girls state tournaments in both states. 

Click on the following link to listen to past SCJPreps episodes -- and subscribe, of course -- and we'll return soon with a wrestling season-in-review and our take on what lies ahead for the future. 

Here are some stories looking back at state basketball: 

